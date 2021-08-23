the producer confirms that Amber Heard never risked losing the role

The efforts of Johnny Depp fans to get Amber Heard fired from Aquaman 2 they were useless! This is confirmed by the producer of the film.



A sequel to Aquaman without Amber Heard it was never an option for Warner Bros. and this is confirmed during an episode of the podcast of Deadline Hero Nation, which contains an exclusive interview with one of the film’s producers, Peter Safran.



He is Was asked if the social media campaign of the fan from Johnny Depp for the removal of Amber Heard from the DC sequel ever had any influence on the production and their casting decisions.

The position of the actress, however, has never been in question:

“I honestly don’t think we’ll ever react to fan pressure. You have to do what’s best for the film. We thought that if James Wan and Jason Momoa were there, then Amber Heard should be there too. “

Towards the end of June, the director James Wan had announced on Instagram that production was underway on the sequel to the DC film and this had consequently rekindled the controversy among Depp fans relaunching the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp on Twitter.

Fans Leave Banner Outside Leavesden’s Warner Bros Studios “Amber Heard Must Be Fired”

The request for remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 was born due to a long legal battle between the two spouses, which is still ongoing. But Johnny Depp also faced a libel suit against the British newspaper The Sun who had labeled it beater of wives.

Having lost the cause, Depp was fired fromWarner Bros. and therefore we will never see him again in the role of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the third film by Fantastic Beasts.

“We are aware of what’s going on on Twitter, but that doesn’t mean we have to react or take it as the Gospel or agree to the wishes of the fans. You have to do what’s right for the film, and that’s exactly what we did. “

In an interview last year, Heard spoke of the protests against her, stating:

“Rumors and paid social media campaigns don’t dictate any casting decisions, because they have no basis in reality. It’s just the fans who make Aquaman and Aquaman 2. I can’t wait to start next year. “

The release date of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set for December 16, 2022, four years after the arrival of the first film.

