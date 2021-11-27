the producer defends the casting of Chris Pratt

The producer and founder of Illumination Chris Meledandri discussed the casting of Chris Pratt in the next Super Mario Bros. movie. In an interview with TooFab, Meledandri was asked about the casting of Pratt as Mario and above all about the fact that he lends his voice to the character despite not being Italian. After praising the actor’s dubbing work, Meledandri explained: “Well, as an Italian American I understand the criticisms too. Charlie Day, who plays Luigi, actually has Italian origins. Yes, this is our reference “. Returning to Chris Pratt: “All I can tell you is that the voice he is doing for us, Mario, is phenomenal. I can’t wait for people to hear it “, he has declared.

Produced by Illumination, which is behind the franchise of Despicable Me, the animated film based on Super Mario Bros. does not yet have an official title. The voice cast of the film also includes, in addition to Chris Pratt for Super Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, was announced in September.

The Mario franchise started in 1981

The franchise of Mario began in 1981 when the plumber – then known as the Jumpman – appeared in Donkey Kong. Since then, Mario has become one of the most recognizable video game characters in the world and the games that feature him have sold millions of copies around the world. In 1993, a live movie called Super Mario Bros. came out and failed both at the box office and critically. After that failure, Nintendo avoided making another Mario movie for decades. Currently, the release of the Super Mario Bros. movie is scheduled for December 21, 2022. The project is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.