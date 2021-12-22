the producer explains how it binds to Final Fantasy 1 – Nerd4.life

The producer of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin he talked about the game and about how this relates to Final Fantasy 1. The manufacturer has claimed that it is an alternate version of the first game in the franchise.

Attention, going beyond the image you may come across plot details related to Stranger of Paradise that you may think of spoiler. Proceed at your own risk.

The three main protagonists of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

One of the most intriguing elements of Stranger of Paradise’s Final Fantasy Origin story is that you play as Jack, who, as we know, eventually becomes Garland, the main antagonist of Final Fantasy 1, with the upcoming action RPG revealing “how this once brave hero was pushed so low”.

Speaking of why history takes this direction, Fujiwara said, “A lot of villains appear in early Final Fantasy titles, but their stories weren’t particularly in-depth. I think a good antagonist should have a clear motive for becoming a villain, so I thought it would be interesting to dig in more. deeply into this aspect of Garland. ”

“In Final Fantasy 1, you see him from the start of the game as a knight who has embraced the darkness, but the story never delves into why he took that path. We thought we could expand the story of the original game through Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin by explaining why Garland went this far. ”

“We see the story of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin as an ‘alternate narrative’ of Final Fantasy 1. It’s probably easier to think that it takes place in a parallel universe alongside the original game. ”

Team Ninja’s Nobumichi Kumabe, the game’s director, also explained how this central narrative premise influenced the gameplay. He said: “Since Jack’s path to becoming Garland serves as the foundation of the story, we decided to take his destructive impulse – which we don’t see in other Final Fantasy characters – as a central concept and translated it into various elements. action. The first we exposed as a concept was “Soul Burst.” We originally considered a more gory presentation, but in the end we opted for a visual crystallization, to combine that hilarious presentation with the beauty of Final Fantasy. ”

All of these plot details allow us to understand how the game positions itself relative to the original. At the same time, we must not forget that in terms of gameplay the opera has changed genres completely, from a turn-based JRPG to a souls-like action game. Recently, new Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin gameplay and cutscenes videos have also been shown.