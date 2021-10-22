News

the producer of the saga with Hugh Jackman reveals what he wants from the MCU reboot

Following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, i Marvel Studios finally have the chance to incorporate the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the mysterious new Mutants movie currently in development following Kevin Feige’s vague announcement on stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

With a new live-action era for the X-Men upon us, the former producer of the film saga Simon Kinberg said he was thrilled to see what Marvel Studios has in store for the characters he helped bring to the big screen. Speaking with CBR, the producer explained: “There’s a part of me that feels really interested in finding out what they’re going to do with it, even if I’m not part of it. Not to sound pompous, but it’s a bit like Shakespeare, practically a million people have played Hamlet by now. There have been tons of fascinating versions of Hamlet. I started working on the original X-Men cast myself and then a few years later I brought the First Class cast to the big screen, and then again we put them together in a crossover movie and then split them up again. Then something different was done with Logan than what we were doing with Wolverine and the main X-Men franchise. So there are so many different ways you can go to a tone level, or even from a cast point of view“.

The producer explained that he doesn’t know if he will be involved, but whatever happens he will be the first supporter of the project: “I am excited to see what they will do. I have no clue. I know it will be cool because everything they do is beautiful, smart and really well thought out. As a comic book fan and as a Marvel movie fan, I literally can’t wait. And I would certainly be available to be involved. If not, I’ll be the first in line in front of the cinema on opening day.

Recall that before the reboot of X-Men, Marvel Studios will introduce the Fantastic 4, slightly ahead in terms of work compared to the popular mutant franchise.

