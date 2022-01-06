The producers of the Harry Potter reunion confirm the mistake with the photo of Emma Watson as a child

The producers of the Harry Potter reunion have confirmed the error detected by some fans, who recognized in a child photo of Emma Watson, the actress Emma Roberts.

It was a truly unforgettable weekend for fans of Harry Potter, who were able to attend one of the most anticipated events for those who have always been passionate about the saga, or the reunion of the entire cast twenty years after the release of the film based on JK Rowling’s first book, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”. An exciting and moving moment, during which a journey back in time was made and in which the characters also reviewed moments from their childhood. The most attentive, however, did not miss a error of no small importance: instead of a photo of little Emma Watson was shown one that depicts Emma Roberts. An exchange of person which, however, was also confirmed by the producers of the reunion.

The confirmation of the producers

After the incident became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter, the producers of “Return to Hogwarts” have released a statement to the newspaper Entertainment Weekly, in which they confirm the mistake. In fact, the press release reads: “Attentive Harry Potter fans! You have brought to our attention an error related to an incorrectly labeled photograph. A new version will arrive shortly. ” The report, in fact, had started from some fans who had noticed this confusion between the two Emma, ​​considering that Roberts had also published on her Instagram profile, the photo found in the montage of the Harry Potter reunion.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary

Photo from HBO Max

The Harry Potter cast reunion, premiered on New Year’s Eve by HBO, was one of the most anticipated events of recent weeks, in which millions of fans screamed at the idea of ​​being able to attend an event that had been talked about for years , but which has seen its realization after two decades from the arrival in the hall of the film which then became one of the most active fandom ever. For the first time the entire cast took part, who had the opportunity to confront and retrace even the most intense moments of the filming and processing of each film, with unexpected revelations from the actors, such as Emma Watson who has always knew she was Hermione Granger.