The product influences – By: Marco Pedraza

In the world of what is called the seventh art in the factory of the same over there in Hollywood there was a Criticism of the Film “Ted Bundy: Sleeping with the murderer”, by Joe Berlinger, with Zac Efron and Lily Collins, Released on 08-29 -2019, which had a rating from bad to good, as regular and which had its publication on 08-28-2019.

According to the North American criticism of the “Death Cinema Industry” as every Capitalist system has to generate a lot of money regardless of the life of the man and that after the Netflix documentary, the figure of the serial killer now has an approach from fiction as the same director in charge, a whole set of elements that have a social relationship. This is normal in a society contaminated by part of the Macabre Cinema industry.

The detail of the Film, his character Ted Bundy: Sleeping with the murderer that its title in English is; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, made in the United States / 2019, under the Direction: Joe Berlinger. The cast was made up of an ensemble cast of Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Kaya Scodelario, John Malkovich, Jeffrey Donovan, Angela Sarafyan, Dylan Baker, Brian Geraghty, Jim Parsons, and Haley Joel Osment. The script was in charge of: Michael Werwie. Photography: Brandon Trost. Music: Marco Beltrami and Dennis Smith. Distributor: BF Paris. Duration: 110 minutes. According to the regulations, the film is suitable for people over 16 years of age.

Like Everything That’s Made in Uncle Sam’s Warrior Land, exposes how Netflix’s fascination with serial killers (in addition to conspiracy theories and religious fanaticism, among other topics) made Ted Bundy’s name ring a bell when premiered the chilling documentary Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, focused on recordings of different interviews with one of the most famous criminals of the last century. There it was clear that that seductive and gallant-looking man, sentenced to death for 30 proven murders (although it is believed that there were several more), was a terrifying, manipulative, sinister being.

However, those who watch this documentary only as a hobby and not with a critical sense can say that that documentary is now a fiction that addresses his figure. The particular thing about Ted Bundy: Sleeping with the Killer is the point of view. or at least that’s what the official synopsis promises: “The story of his numerous and terrible crimes told through the eyes of his girlfriend.” What a challenge to address a figure that is in itself unapproachable through a third party. A challenge from which the film by Joe Berlinger (the same director of the documentary) does not come out completely successful.

The film is narrated through her gaze and, therefore, Bundy’s criminal scaffolding (Zac Efron, extraordinary) is shown tangentially. The center is (or at least tries to be) in the relationship between the two, in Elizabeth Kloepfer’s (Lilly Collins) refusal to believe that her partner was a murderer and in the subsequent attempts to rebuild her life while Bundy was away. prisoner.

But Berlinger, without a doubt, is less interested in the feelings of the woman than in Bundy and a judgment that he recreates here by heart. This fascination makes the film abandon the point of view halfway through, when the judicial process begins and her life remains in the background, limited to being shown through parallel montages. In this way, as if Berliger were another victim of Bundy’s charms, the result is an effective legal thriller, as magnetic and engaging as it is superficial.

In conclusion, this analysis of this film has to be done in relation to the daily life of our society, and in the events that have occurred recently where we are integral elements that interact with each other and in which we cannot escape.