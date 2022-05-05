The product with which Dakota Johnson achieves a perfect fringe costs less than 20 euros

Photo credit: Theo Wargo – Getty Images

Long bangs are stylish and rejuvenating, which is why many women opt for them as a sign of identity: they change color and cut, but their bangs remain. This season, the most famous representatives of this style are bangs bottleneck and translucent bangs. And it is precisely the latter that actress Dakota Johnson has been affiliated with for a long time.

Melanie Griffith’s eldest daughter looks long locks studiously messy over her forehead that exceed the height of the eyebrows. This is one way to style your bangs effortless which requires some mastery so that the strands always stay in place. Keep in mind that being in continuous movement – ​​when walking or simply gesturing when we speak – all hairdressing work can go to waste.

But Dakota has found a product that works for her to control her bangs and it’s the one she used at the MET gala. On such a transcendental occasion where all the attendees know that her image is going to have a worldwide impact, they do not leave any detail to chance and she Dakota trusted a product that can be obtained for less than 20 euros on Amazon to keep your bangs flawless.

the protagonist of Fifty Shades of Grey For this great occasion, she entrusted her lifelong stylist, Mark Townsend, who used products from the René Furterer brand. Specifically, he used five brand references on the actress’s hair, but the stylist himself puts special emphasis on one of them to achieve the look of the bangs we saw on the red carpet. ANDn first, with damp hair, spray Style Sculpting Mousse. After this, before passing the locks through the tongs, she protected her hair with Thermal Protecting Spray.

To work the bangs, the key is in a product that emphasizes the natural texture of the hair and at the same time gives it more body and shine: texture-spray. As described in its product sheet, its formula, enriched with jojoba plant extract, ensures a subtle and long-lasting fixation while protecting the hair fiber. Her stylist applied it by first drying the actress’s bangs with a flat brush and then brushing the product from the roots to the end of the bangs for a very fresh texture.

Hair texturizers are one of the most praised products by hairdressers. And it is that these formulas can make the difference between plain hair and heavily styled hair and that incorporates the trends of the moment. This product allows you to play with the shape of the hair, undo the strands and give them volume at the roots, mid-lengths or ends. The same product can also be used on the hair before making a braid so that the hair fiber thickens, thus acquiring more grip, while the hairstyle is more voluminous.

To finish Dakota’s hairstyle, the stylist fixed her hair with Finishing Spray and endowed it with sensuality with Style Shine Mistboth also of the mentioned brand.