“The production of All or Nothing on Juventus was epic”

It is the topic of the moment. The docu-series aired on Prime which has Juventus as its protagonist is among the most viewed of the last year. Yesterday during the Terzo Tempo program on Radio Bianconera, Dante Sollazzo, Amazon’s Head of Unscripted Originals, talked about how the idea came about. “It was born in a very simple way. All or nothing is a brand that has existed for some years on Prime Video, tells the story of a team and has already been done in other countries. Having decided to produce the Italian edition, we decided to starting with Juventus. We put together a real epic production, filmed for 40 weeks without interruption, collected more than 7000 hours of material. We went everywhere, to secure all the people who worked we did almost 6000 swabs. such close contact has created a symbiotic relationship as can only be born with a documentary. The strength of the brand is that each edition is different from the others. In common there is only that you follow a team during the championship, there is a matrix common but then everything is different. Juve is a complex organism, we wanted to offer more points of view. We gave importance to Pirlo, to the people who work in the Juve world, we talked about the relationship between sen ators and younger. Then we also included the fans, we opened stories of not so common fans. ”

Click on the podcast below for the full broadcast.