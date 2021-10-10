the production recorded Chris Hemsworth as “Thor frog” taunting and beating Loki for the cut scene!

Indeed, Marvel Studios recorded several unreleased dialogues by Chris Hemsworth for Loki… which fans would love to see between the deleted scenes!

#ReleaseTheThrogCut

Last Wednesday it was released on the streaming platform Disney + the sixth and final episode of Loki, the series of Marvel Studios focused on God of Deception (Tom Hiddleston) escaped with the Tesseract during Avengers: Endgame.

In the fifth episode, there is also an Easter Egg dedicated to a very particular character: Throg, that is a Thor with the appearance of a frog trying to reach the Mjolnir while trapped, which he was voiced by Chris Hemsworth.

In the final product it was a simple easter egg of a few seconds, but the production actually shot a clash between Thor in frog version and the God of Deception for the first episode of the series … and it is precisely the scene seen in the trailer that has never been included in the series, where the protagonist is in Asgard and wears the costume of Thor (2011) of Kenneth Branagh.

Paul Zucker, one of Loki’s editor, in a recent interview returned to discuss this scene, explaining that Hemsworth recorded many new dialogues that were cut:

We have a complete recording of Chris Hemsworth being extremely pissed after Loki turns him into a frog… who ends up punching him!

These statements can only fuel the hopes of fans, who are clamoring for this scene in a similar way to what was done for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier with the now famous Zemo Cut.

Recall that the series, written and created by Michael Waldron (Rick & Morty, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness) and directed by Kate Herron (Sex Education), sees in the cast Tom Hiddleston (Loki Laufeyson), Owen Wilson (Mobius M. Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Judge Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie Laufeydottir), Sasha Lane (Hunter C-20), Tare Strong (Miss Minutes), Richard E. Grant (Classic Loki) e Jack Veal (Kid Loki).

SYNOPSIS

“The series, coming to Disney + on June 9, 2021, stars the God of Deception as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.“