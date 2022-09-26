The productions that arrive on Netflix in October

As usual, Netflix presented its advances for the month of October in which there are series and movies for everyone.

Titles such as The Angel of Death, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Notre-Dame, and The School of Good and Evil are part of the novelties that we present in chronological order for programming.

Derry Girls – Series (Season 3)

October 7

This series continues, starring Nicola Coughlan (Penélope in Bridgerton) in which the experiences of a group of teenage friends in the 90s in Derry, Northern Ireland, are the protagonists. It is a troubled age in a difficult time and place.

The Luckiest Girl in the World – Movie

October 7

A writer’s perfect life in New York begins to unravel when a true crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing school history. Starring Mila Kunis.

Unsolved Mysteries – Documentary Series

October 18

It is the acclaimed new version of the crime documentary series that returns with volume 2.

School for Good and Evil – Movie

October 19

The bond between best friends Sophie and Agatha is tested when they are transported to a magical school for future fairy tale heroes and villains. Based on the hit book series and starring Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie.

Notre-Dame – Series

October 19

Inspired by the stories of firefighters, this drama series explores the impact the 2019 Notre Dame fire had on a group of Parisians.

The Angel of Death – Movie

October 26th

It is one of the most anticipated films, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain. It is the story of a harried nurse who finds refuge with a generous colleague, until an unexpected death raises suspicions about the intentions of her new guardian angel.

