The productions that cost Netflix the most money

After the release of Red Notice, some news organizations have dubbed the film as the most expensive production ever for Netflix.

Obviously they made a mistake.

In this article, we will tell you who ranks first among the costs in Netflix’s budget.

For Netflix, 2020 still meant billions in revenue, hundreds of billions of market capitalization, tens of millions of new subscribers, and tons of very happy shareholders and, of course, happy viewers.

Not everybody.

Obviously, to release great series and great films there is a need – not always – for great actors. And big players want to get paid. Not to mention scriptwriters or directors and other professionals who work in the making of a film or TV series.

9 The Irishman – Budget: $ 160 million In 2019, legendary director Martin Scorsese made a mafia film with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. Two actors who know about mafia films. The film presented with a groundbreaking new CGI that made actors appear much older or younger. However, not everyone appreciated this film which grossed $ 1 million worldwide. Obviously it becomes difficult to estimate Netflix revenue thanks to The Irishman but who knows if they managed to recover the 160 million dollars spent.

8 Red Notice – Budget: $ 160 million Gal Gadot is the greatest art thief in the world. Ryan Reynolds would like to steal his glory. The Rock Dwayne Johnson is a relentless Interpol agent who would like to arrest them. Red Notice is a fun action comedy if not quite groundbreaking or super catchy. The twist on the final however, it could be new for Dwayne Johnson. We don’t know if it’s worth all the money Netflix has spent, let’s say there’s better on the platform. The high cost is explained – in part – by the delays caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

7 The Gray Man – Budget: $ 200 million When production was announced in July 2020, Netflix revealed that “The Gray Man” would be the streaming service’s most expensive movie to date. Anthony and Joe Russo (“Avengers: Endgame“) Are directing the action thriller with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Neither the directors nor Netflix have been shy to say that the film was designed to generate a franchise that will continue to exist in the future. Revenues permitting, we add. In late December 2020, Deadline reported that the film’s release had been postponed to the end of January due to production issues related to the pandemic. It wasn’t true unfortunately. The film, on the other hand, should be released on Netflix in mid-2022.

6 Marco Polo – Budget: $ 200 million The Marco Polo TV series cost Netflix a lot. We found it interesting. Unfortunately, however, it did not pierce the hearts of many spectators. It boasts a negative record. It was the first Netflix Original series to be canceled after only 2 seasons.

5 Sense8 – Budget: $ 216 million Sense8 is a series that boasts an international cast and crew. Like Marco Polo, this show was also canceled after just two seasons. Both viewers and film critics liked it. What was the problem? It is too much of a niche series and, at that time, perhaps Netflix subscribers weren’t enough to allow the TV series to survive. To calm the loyalists, Netflix has put the point on Sense8 by creating a super ending.

4 Stranger Things – Budget: $ 300 million Stranger Things it’s probably worth every dollar Netflix spends to make it happen. Each episode cost the platform 12 million. Many? Maybe… but let’s talk about one of the TV series that has brought more subscribers to Netflix. Why did it work? The mix of nostalgic ’80s elements, horror and science fiction elements and a talented cast, made “Stranger Things” one of the most loved and appreciated shows in Netflix history. It is obviously clear that the entire cast of children is now too old for the magic to continue to work, but strangely, season 4 is in the works.

3 Orange is the new black – Budget: $ 364 million It becomes difficult to imagine a TV series set in a prison within a ranking that talks about costs. Yet it is so. The TV series, which ran for seven seasons, cost Netflix around $ 4 million per episode. And, with 91 episodes under its belt, the total exceeds $ 360 million.

2 House of Cards – Budget: $ 365 million Before Kevin Spacey’s disastrous demise, the series has grinded results and was enjoyed by a large part of the audience present on the platform. Spacey and his co-star Robin Wright played a ruthlessly ambitious power couple in House of Cards. The ending – Spacey’s orphan – sadly failed to satisfy longtime fans. Each episode cost Netflix $ 5 million. Here we talk about 73 episodes.