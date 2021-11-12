the products on which you save at the supermarket- Corriere.it

The wave of price increases on raw materials runs through the global markets and risks having repercussions on price lists and therefore on consumers. Cos long S has decided to make a move against the trend and since Thursday 11 November 2021 has lowered prices. There is more than one slogan behind the new initiative of the large-scale retail giant Is the cost of living rising? We lower the prices. Esselunga has in fact identified a basket of products representing the customer base spending, in practice the trolley of the Italians. The list of these products – about 1,500, from pasta to rice to oil, to puree and hygiene products – will drop by an average of 6%. an initiative that will affect all sales channels, physical and online stores.

Support customers As of Thursday, the consumer has thus found a surprise on the shelves when the industry is complaining of very strong increases in raw materials prices, starting from energy to wheat, soap and cans for preserves. a challenge, but also a significant economic commitment, towards customers, the one decided by the board of Esselunga, with the president Marina Caprotti and Gabriele Villa, the manager appointed last summer as general manager of the group. the time has come to act for support customers whose consumption they risk ending up under pressure, said Villa, who is at the forefront of this initiative which represents a strong signal to the entire supply chain, from industry to the other protagonists of large-scale distribution, so that a dialogue can be opened in a moment of tension on the markets.



Esselunga hopes for a collaboration on the part industry to meet consumer needs. The initiative is not a promotional campaign, the company underlines, and will last as long as necessary to overcome this phase of price increases. The group with 8.4 billion in turnover will take care of this price cut that will flank the other promotions that will continue at the usual pace.

