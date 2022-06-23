The products you need to create the fabulous beachy waves that celebrities love

EFE Latam Videos

Spanish Chamber of Commerce reaffirms its commitment to investment in Mexico

Mexico City, June 23 (EFE) .- The Spanish Chamber of Commerce (Camescom) reaffirmed this Thursday its commitment to maintain and strengthen bilateral relations, as well as private investments, despite criticism from Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador , against Spanish companies. “In these 130 years of history we have shown that Spanish investment is through thick and thin. We are not one of walls or of running away when there are difficulties”, emphasized Antonio Basagoiti Pastor, president of Camescom in Mexico, during the celebration of the organization’s 130th anniversary. Basagoiti Pastor stated that nothing has stopped Spain’s commercial relationship with Mexico, despite two pandemics, a revolution in Mexico, devaluations, well, he said, “we are the first interested in seeing that Mexico does well.” “Mexico will decide if it wants European foreign investment like the Spanish to circulate along the track at 80 or 110 kilometers per hour. We have the cars prepared to circulate at 110 kilometers per hour, without ever exceeding the legal limit”, commented the manager. Basagoiti Pastor also affirmed that Mexican investment in Spain is “very welcome”, since he assured that “all Mexican investors can travel at 120 kilometers per hour through Spain because that is what is allowed, not for anything else”. Camescom represents 85% of the companies that have injected capital in Mexico, within a universe of more than 6,885 companies installed in the country and which employ more than one million Mexicans between direct and indirect jobs. Spain is the second largest investor in Mexico, after the United States, and accumulates 639,039 million dollars in foreign investment between 1999 and 2021. In 2021 alone, the direct foreign investment that arrived in the Mexican state was 4,335 million dollars. dollars and the balance of the trade balance between both nations amounted to 643,961 million dollars. Likewise, Spain has established itself as the second most important market for Mexican exports and the third largest supplier of goods among the countries of the European Union. Basagoiti Pastor also highlighted the multicultural importance shared by Mexico and Spain, as well as the promising future it has and the country’s great geographical location for doing business, on the threshold of the largest global market that is the United States. “If our towns had never crossed, if we had not mixed, some things would not exist, some of the tacos that we eat today would not exist, there would be no ingredients to make cochinita pibil (in Mexico), but, in Spain, they would not have padrón peppers or gazpacho have existed”, he added. MEXICO LENDING A HAND During her participation in the event, the Secretary of the Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, reached out to Spanish investors to strengthen and continue the long-standing trade relationship between Spain and Mexico. “What we have to do, from the space in which we are, is to expand the highway so that the speed with which you can walk between the two countries can occur and in that you have a helping hand,” assured the head of economic policy from Mexico. Clouthier Carrillo said that they will seek to strengthen ties and strengthen trade, in order to work on restoring the value chains that have been interrupted by the pandemic, since 2020, and currently by the war between Russia and Ukraine. “We want this vision of collaboration between Mexico and Spain to be maintained, as well as the positive trend in a trade and investment relationship,” said the Mexican official, thanking the organization for its work with the country’s government. The minister thus softened the tension that has been generated between the Mexican government and Spanish companies. On repeated occasions, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has pointed out that Spanish companies have committed abuses that have affected the Mexican people for doing “juicy businesses that they did with ‘influencerism’.” However, he has stressed that the diplomatic relationship will not be broken, despite the criticism that he has made mainly with the Spanish companies that are dedicated to the generation of electricity. (c) EFE Agency