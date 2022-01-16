The professor. Tartar on Osimhen’s mask: “It will happen in two weeks”

Professor Gianpaolo Tartaro – surgeon who operated Victor Osimhen following the confrontation with Skriniar during Inter-Napoli – took stock of conditions of the attacker.

In an interview with The Gazzetta dello Sport, in fact, Tartarus calm preaching. If the Nigerian, in fact, will go on the bench against the Bologna because actually healed, on the other hand it must be taken into account that Osimhen will have to reacquire the match pace.

From that November 21 to tomorrow afternoon, however, they will have passed 57 days and, in most of them, the number nine has remained away from the fields.

PHOTO: Getty – Napoli Osimhen injury

Interesting, then, a comment on the player and the instructions for use of the protective mask:

“Before and after the surgery I don’t have never seen a tear for his part. He was always ready to listen and follow all indications. Today he is healed mainly thanks to his seriousness and the ability to stay focused.

The mask? It is clear that Osimhen is a little more weak compared to a player who has never had fractures. For this it will be essential that you bring the mask up to end of March.

Between a couple of weeks moreover, after having tested it on the field and following the player’s instructions, we will create one new mask, even lighter“.