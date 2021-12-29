The professor who contributed to the opening of the first gym in Cuneo is dead

On Thursday 30 December, at 10, in the church of the Immaculate Heart, the funeral of Giovanni Giartosio, former physical education teacher, well-known tennis teacher in the city, one of the founders of the first gym in the capital, will take place. He was 80 years old and died after a short stay in the Santa Croce hospital, even though he had been fighting lymphoma for some time.

Giartosio had been taught at the Cuneo Middle Schools first and then in various Superiors, including the scientific and classical high schools and, in the last eight years before retirement, at Itis Delpozzo.

«Giovanni was born in France, the son of emigrants from the Maira valley – explains his wife Gian Paola -. After the outbreak of the Second World War he and his family were forced to leave Marseille and return to Italy with nothing, first in Rome from a departing, then in Boves. He has dedicated his life to sport, teaching students in the morning and in the afternoon in tennis clubs, from tennis in Cuneo to former railway workers. We got married 51 years ago: in Boves his parents had run a grocery store in Piazza Italia for a long time ».

His son Luca adds: “Dad also helped to open the first gym in Cuneo, in the Lungostura XXIV Maggio area, at the end of the 1960s”. Among his passions also the Maira valley: he had a family home in Prazzo where he spent part of his free time. Giartosio leaves behind his wife and two children, his brother Claudio, his nephews Tommaso and Iacopo.