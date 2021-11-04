the program for Friday 5 November

Ravenna Nightmare Film Fest 2021 is scheduled from 30 October to 6 November

Ravenna Nightmare Film Fest is preparing to welcome visitors for its sixth day of screenings and training. To open the day of Friday 5th November there will be another session of the Nightmare School, the festival initiative dedicated to the world of school education, a project designed for all schools of order and grade. At 9.30, then, the masterclass Fiction and history, narration and staging of the passed in TV series, which will involve children in a guided tour by university professors Alessandro Iannucci and Andrea Bernardelli. Subsequently, interspersed with the training course, the festival returns to the hall with the Nightmare d’Essai section at 2.00 pm to fascinate the public with the presentation of the film Little Joe by Austrian director Jessica Hausner, with the actor Ben Whishaw (Perfume – Story of an assassination, Skyfall, The Lobster).

The afternoon continues with the programming and at 4.30 pm the International Feature Film Competition returns with the Hungarian film Post Mortem by Peter Bergendy. In the rest of the day on Friday, at 18.30 the last unmissable will be proposed

appointment with the historic section of Ravenna Nightmare, Japanese October. The section will be presented Contemporary Japan, directors in comparison: Omori Tatsushi and Fukatsu Masakazu in a meeting as per tradition curated by Marco Del Bene who

proposes the film to his loyal public, the true core of the Festival Dad’s Lunch Box by Fukatsu Masakazu.

Finally, to close the evening and daily programming, at 21.00 for the Contemporary section, the highly anticipated film Where are you by Valentina De Amicis and Riccardo Spinotti, son of the great director of photography and Oscar winner Dante, who will be exceptionally connected remotely. A highly anticipated film, especially for its stellar cast, where stars like Anthony Hopkins, Madeline Brewer And Ray Nicholson, son of art of the great Jack.

