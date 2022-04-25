the program for the second weekend of the festival





COACHELLA. After a first festive weekend, the American Coachella festival is back in California with many artists.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 22 avril 2022 à 18h02] This is the festival to be at: Coachella. After a return to great fanfare last weekend, the Californian event is back for a new round of concerts in the desert. The programming, which was sure to attract festival-goers from all over the world, remains the same as the first week. Do not miss the performances of Harry Styles, Billie Eilish or Megan Thee Stallion, but also Doja Cat, Karol G or The Weeknd, who replaces Kanye West, alias Ye, deprogrammed.

French artists are not to be outdone, since for the second consecutive year, Stromae, Madeon or L’Impératrice will make the audience of the Coachella festival dance, in the middle of the desert. Thanks to this three-star program, the Coachella festival, which takes place over two consecutive weekends, from April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24waiting on the spot 125,000 festival-goers every day.

If the Coachella Festival previously took place over four days, it will take place for this 2022 edition, as in previous years (cancelled), over two weekends in April. This year, the Californian event is scheduled to take place on Friday April 15, Saturday April 16 and Sunday April 17, and then Friday April 22, Saturday April 23 and Sunday April 24, 2022 in the California desert. The artists will perform twice during the festival, once each weekend.

There are 3 types of Pass for the Coachella Festival: General Admission, General Admission + Shuttle (Camping) and VIP. Tickets for the 2020 edition are on sale on the event website. Note that places for the first weekend of festivities have already been sold out. To get your pass for the Coachella festival, you will have to go HERE. In order not to miss the event, know that you can only buy 4 passes per order and per weekend. Coachella tickets can be paid for by American Express, Mastercard or Visa. You can have your tickets sent to your home or pick them up at the box office just before the event by selecting the “Will Call” service at the time of payment.

If the reputation of the Coachella Festival is well established and the entrance tickets sell out every year in just a few minutes, their prices remain quite high… To attend the Californian festival, the price of a pass is amounts to 429 dollars (about 385 euros) and 999 dollars (about 897 euros) for a VIP pass. The classic ticket includes access to the festival and parking but not camping, and even less the plane ticket.

The festival takes place every year in the Coachella Valley, near Palm Springs. To take part in the festivities, several possibilities are available to you: you can opt for a Paris – Los Angeles flight then rent a car as far as Palm Springs (count between 250 and 400 euros for a week’s rental) or land directly at the Palm Springs airport, which is less than 35 kilometers from the festival site. In any case, count between 330 euros in basic price with WOW Air and more than 600 euros for your plane tickets.