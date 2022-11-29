the program for Wednesday 30 November with Poland-Argentina and Tunisia-France

On the edge of the precipice against Mexico but carried by the inevitable Lionel Messi, author of the opener in the 64th (final victory 2-0), Argentina play a new “final”, Wednesday November 30 (8 p.m.) , against the Poland of Robert Lewandowski. Defeat is forbidden for the Albiceleste (2nd in group C with 3 points and a goal difference of +1) against the group leader (4 pts, +2).

The other meeting, at the same time, opposes theSaudi Arabia (3 pts, -1) at Mexico (1 pt, -2) Hervé Renard’s men were beaten by the Poles (2-0) after their feat against the Argentines (2-1). If they win in this last match, they will go to the round of 16 regardless of the result in the other match. If there is a draw on each side, Poles and Argentines will pass. The 2nd of this group will undoubtedly find France in 8th.

So that the Blues (6 pts, +4), already qualified, do not finish 1st, they have to lose against the Tunisia (1 pt, -1) and that theAustralia (3 pts, -2) beat him Denmark (1 pt, -1) by signing a card to go up a goal difference of -6. This is the first criterion for deciding between two tied nations, before the number of goals scored and then the result of the direct opposition.

The Danes will pass if successful on the Australians and result at least as good as the Tunisians (they scored 1 goal, the “Eagles de Carthage” none).

World Cup: the program for November 29

4 p.m.: Australia – Denmark (group D)

4 p.m.: Tunisia – France (group D)

8 p.m.: Poland – Argentina (group C)

8 p.m.: Saudi Arabia – Mexico (group C)

