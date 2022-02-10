the program of 10 February

On the sixth day of Games, eyes on combined alpine, snowboard, speed skating and sledding
They are assigned eight titles on the sixth day of the Beijing 2022 Games. Thursday 10 February it’s up to, among others, the Azzurri of snowboardcrossto Christof Innerhofer in the alpine combined, to the silver winner in the 3000 meters of speed skating Francesca Lollobrigidaengaged in the 5000, and to the toboggan relay. To see the complete program and results click here.
The program for Thursday 10 FEBRUARY (in Bold the competitions in which Italy is present, in Red the finals)
02.05, CURLING: 1 round robin session for women (Great Britain-Switzerland, Denmark-China, Sweden-Japan, ROC-USA)
02.30, SNOWBOARD: first round of the women’s halfpipe final
02.30, SKELETON: first round men – Amedeo Bagnis, Mattia Gaspari
02.30, FIGURE SKATING: single men’s free program – Daniel Grassl, Matteo Rizzo
02.58, SNOWBOARD: second round of the women’s halfpipe final
03.25, SNOWBOARD: third round of the women’s halfpipe final
03.30, ALPINE SKIING: downhill men’s alpine combined – Christof Innerhofer
04.00, SKELETON: second run men – Amedeo Bagnis, Mattia Gaspari
04.15, SNOWBOARD: seeding run 1 snowboardcross men – Tommaso Leoni, Lorenzo Sommariva, Omar Visintin, Filippo Ferrari
05.10, SNOWBOARD: seeding run 2 snowboardcross men – ev. Tommaso Leoni, Lorenzo Sommariva, Omar Visintin, Filippo Ferrari
05.10, ICE HOCKEY: Sweden-Latvia, Group C men
07.00, SNOWBOARD: men’s snowboardcross round of 16 – Tommaso Leoni, Lorenzo Sommariva, Omar Visintin, Filippo Ferrari
07.05, CURLING: men’s 2 round robin session (USA-Sweden, Norway-Canada, China-ROC, Great Britain-Italy) – Italy (Joel Retornaz, Sebastiano Arman, Simone Gonin, Amos Mosaner / Mattia Giovanella)
07.15, ALPINE SKIING: special slalom of the men’s alpine combined – ev. Christof Innerhofer
07.37, SNOWBOARD: men’s snowboardcross quarter-finals – ev. Tommaso Leoni, Lorenzo Sommariva, Omar Visintin, Filippo Ferrari
07.55, BOB: trials 1 and 2 2-man bobsleigh – Italy 1 (Patrick Baumgartner, Robert Gino Mircea)
07.58, SNOWBOARD: men’s snowboardcross semi-finals – ev. Tommaso Leoni, Lorenzo Sommariva, Omar Visintin, Filippo Ferrari
08.00, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: 10 km women’s classic technique (starts at intervals) – Anna Comarella, Martina Di Centa, Caterina Ganz, Lucia Scardoni
08.15, SNOWBOARD: men’s small final snowboardcross, followed by the big final – ev. Tommaso Leoni, Lorenzo Sommariva, Omar Visintin, Filippo Ferrari
09.40, ICE HOCKEY: Finland-Slovakia, Group C men
10.55, BOB: trials 1 and 2 monobob women – Italy 1 (Giada Andreutti)
11.00, SKI JUMP: training 2 large trampoline men – Giovanni Bresadola
12.00, FREESTYLE: final 1 aerials mixed team competition
12.50, FREESTYLE: final 2 aerials mixed team competition
13.00, SPEED SKATING: 5000 meters women – Francesca Lollobrigida
13.05, CURLING: 2 round robin session for women (Canada-South Korea, Sweden-Great Britain, USA-Denmark, China-Switzerland)
14.10, ICE HOCKEY: USA-China, Group A men
14.10, ICE HOCKEY: Canada-Germany, Group A men
2.30 pm, SLED: team relay – Italy (Andrea Voetter, Leon Felderer, Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner)
See also
Beijing 2022
Beijing 2022, the complete calendar of all scheduled races