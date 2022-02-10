the program of 10 February

On the sixth day of Games, eyes on combined alpine, snowboard, speed skating and sledding

They are assigned eight titles on the sixth day of the Beijing 2022 Games. Thursday 10 February it’s up to, among others, the Azzurri of snowboardcrossto Christof Innerhofer in the alpine combined, to the silver winner in the 3000 meters of speed skating Francesca Lollobrigidaengaged in the 5000, and to the toboggan relay. To see the complete program and results click here.

The program for Thursday 10 FEBRUARY (in Bold the competitions in which Italy is present, in Red the finals)

02.05, CURLING: 1 round robin session for women (Great Britain-Switzerland, Denmark-China, Sweden-Japan, ROC-USA)

02.30, SNOWBOARD: first round of the women’s halfpipe final

02.30, SKELETON: first round men – Amedeo Bagnis, Mattia Gaspari

02.30, FIGURE SKATING: single men’s free program – Daniel Grassl, Matteo Rizzo

02.58, SNOWBOARD: second round of the women’s halfpipe final

03.25, SNOWBOARD: third round of the women’s halfpipe final

03.30, ALPINE SKIING: downhill men’s alpine combined – Christof Innerhofer

04.00, SKELETON: second run men – Amedeo Bagnis, Mattia Gaspari

04.15, SNOWBOARD: seeding run 1 snowboardcross men – Tommaso Leoni, Lorenzo Sommariva, Omar Visintin, Filippo Ferrari

05.10, SNOWBOARD: seeding run 2 snowboardcross men – ev. Tommaso Leoni, Lorenzo Sommariva, Omar Visintin, Filippo Ferrari

05.10, ICE HOCKEY: Sweden-Latvia, Group C men

07.00, SNOWBOARD: men’s snowboardcross round of 16 – Tommaso Leoni, Lorenzo Sommariva, Omar Visintin, Filippo Ferrari

07.05, CURLING: men’s 2 round robin session (USA-Sweden, Norway-Canada, China-ROC, Great Britain-Italy) – Italy (Joel Retornaz, Sebastiano Arman, Simone Gonin, Amos Mosaner / Mattia Giovanella)

07.15, ALPINE SKIING: special slalom of the men’s alpine combined – ev. Christof Innerhofer

07.37, SNOWBOARD: men’s snowboardcross quarter-finals – ev. Tommaso Leoni, Lorenzo Sommariva, Omar Visintin, Filippo Ferrari

07.55, BOB: trials 1 and 2 2-man bobsleigh – Italy 1 (Patrick Baumgartner, Robert Gino Mircea)

07.58, SNOWBOARD: men’s snowboardcross semi-finals – ev. Tommaso Leoni, Lorenzo Sommariva, Omar Visintin, Filippo Ferrari

08.00, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: 10 km women’s classic technique (starts at intervals) – Anna Comarella, Martina Di Centa, Caterina Ganz, Lucia Scardoni

08.15, SNOWBOARD: men’s small final snowboardcross, followed by the big final – ev. Tommaso Leoni, Lorenzo Sommariva, Omar Visintin, Filippo Ferrari

09.40, ICE HOCKEY: Finland-Slovakia, Group C men

10.55, BOB: trials 1 and 2 monobob women – Italy 1 (Giada Andreutti)

11.00, SKI JUMP: training 2 large trampoline men – Giovanni Bresadola

12.00, FREESTYLE: final 1 aerials mixed team competition

12.50, FREESTYLE: final 2 aerials mixed team competition

13.00, SPEED SKATING: 5000 meters women – Francesca Lollobrigida

13.05, CURLING: 2 round robin session for women (Canada-South Korea, Sweden-Great Britain, USA-Denmark, China-Switzerland)

14.10, ICE HOCKEY: USA-China, Group A men

14.10, ICE HOCKEY: Canada-Germany, Group A men

2.30 pm, SLED: team relay – Italy (Andrea Voetter, Leon Felderer, Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner)



