the program of February 15th

It is the day of the women’s downhill but also of the men’s biathlon relay: here are all the blues in the race

Here we are, it is the night of Sofia Goggia. Tuesday February 15the eleventh day of Beijing 2022, the skier from Bergamo is engaged, together with Elena Curtoni, Nadia Delago and Nicol Delago) in the women’s downhill. Eyes on too biathlonwith the men’s relay, and on the Nordic combined. Without to forget bob And curling.

The complete calendar for TUESDAY 15 FEBRUARY (in Bold the Italians in the race, in Red the finals)

02:05 CURLING: 9 round robin session men (ROC-Norway, Canada-China, Switzerland-USA, Sweden-Denmark)

02:30 SNOWBOARD: first round of the women’s big air final

02:30 FREESTYLE: first round of women’s slopestyle final – Silvia Bertagna

02:52 SNOWBOARD: second round of the women’s big air final

02:57, FREESTYLE second round of women’s slopestyle final – Silvia Bertagna

03:15 SNOWBOARD: third round of the women’s big air final

03:24 FREESTYLE: third round of women’s slopestyle final – Silvia Bertagna

04:00 ALPINE SKIING: women’s downhill – Elena Curtoni, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago, Sofia Goggia

05:10 ICE HOCKEY: Slovakia-Germany, men’s play-off

05:10 ICE HOCKEY: Denmark-Latvia, men’s play-off

05:30 FREESTYLE: qualification 1 slopestyle men – Leonardo Donaggio

06:00 SNOWBOARD: first round of the men’s big air final

06:22 SNOWBOARD: second round of men’s big air final

06:33 FREESTYLE: qualification 2 slopestyle men – Leonardo Donaggio

06:45 SNOWBOARD: third round of men’s big air final

07:05 CURLING: 9 round robin session for women (China-ROC, Sweden-Denmark, USA-Switzerland, Great Britain-Japan)

07:30 SPEED SKATING: women’s team pursuit semi-finals (ROC-Japan and Netherlands-Canada)

07:52 SPEED SKATING: semi-finals team pursuit men (Netherlands-Norway and ROC-USA)

08:00 NORDIC COMBINATION: individual Gundersen large trampoline trial round jump – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa

08:24 SPEED SKATING: Final D team pursuit women (Belarus-Poland)

08:30 SPEED SKATING: Final C team pursuit women (Norway-China)

08:43 SPEED SKATING: Final D team pursuit men (China-Italy) – Italy (Davide Ghiotto, Andrea Giovannini, Michele Malfatti, Alessio Trentini – the three owners communicated 20 minutes before the start)

08:49 SPEED SKATING: Final C team pursuit men (South Korea-Canada)

09:00 NORDIC COMBINATION: individual Gundersen large trampoline jumping competition round – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa

09:22 SPEED SKATING: Final B team pursuit women (loser ROC-Japan vs loser Netherlands-Canada)

09:28 SPEED SKATING: Final A team pursuit women (ROC-Japan winner vs Netherlands-Canada winner)

09:40 ICE HOCKEY: Czech Republic-Switzerland, men’s play-off

09:41 SPEED SKATING: Final B team pursuit men (loser Netherlands-Norway vs loser ROC-USA)

09:47 SPEED SKATING: Final A team pursuit men (Winner Netherlands-Norway vs Winner ROC-USA)

10:00 BIATHLON: 4 × 7.5 km men’s relay Italy (Thomas Bormolini, Tommaso Giacomel, Lukas Hofer, Dominik Windisch)

11:00 FIGURE SKATING: short individual program for women

12:00 FREESTYLE: qualification 1 aerials men

12.00, NORDIC COMBINED: cross-country 10 km Gundersen individual large trampoline – ev. Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa

12:45 FREESTYLE: qualification 2 aerials men

13:05 CURLING: 10 round robin session men (Sweden-Great Britain, Italy-USA, Norway-China, ROC-Canada) – Italy (Joel Retornaz, Sebastiano Arman, Simone Gonin, Amos Mosaner – alternate Mattia Giovanella)

13:15 BOB: third round 2-man bobsleigh – Italy (Patrick Baumgartner, Robert Gino Mircea)

14:10 ICE HOCKEY: Canada-China, men’s play-off

14:50 BOB: fourth round 2-man bob – ev. Italy (Patrick Baumgartner, Robert Gino Mircea)



