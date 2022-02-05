the program of February 5th

After the Inauguration Ceremony, the Winter Olympics come to life: the first six titles are awarded. Azzurri engaged in curling, sledding, ski jumping, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, speed skating, short track, and biathlon

The complete calendar of February 5th (in Bold the competitions in which Italy participates, in Red the finals that are worth the medals)

02:05 CURLING: session 7 mixed doubles (Australia-Norway, Switzerland-Sweden)

03:45 SNOWBOARD: qualification 1 slopestyle women

04:00 ALPINE SKIING: third men’s descent test (Italy with Christof Innerhofer, Matteo Marsaglia, Dominik Paris)

04:47 SNOWBOARD: qualification 2 slopestyle women

05:10 ICE HOCKEY: Canada-Finland, Group A women

06:15 SKI JUMP: trial round for qualification small hill for men – Italy with Giovanni Bresadola

07:05 CURLING: mixed doubles session 8 (China-USA, Czech Republic-Great Britain, Sweden-Canada, Australia-Italy) – Italy (Stefania Constantini, Amos Mosaner)

07:20 SKI JUMP: qualification small hill for men – Italy with Giovanni Bresadola

07:36 Sledging: trials 3 and 4 single women, Group B – Italy with Verena Hofer, Andrea Voetter, Nina Zoeggeler

08:45 CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: women’s skiathlon 7.5 + 7.5 km – Italy with Anna Comarella, Martina Di Centa, Caterina Ganz, Cristina Pittin

09:20 Sledging: trials 3 and 4 single women, Group A

09:30 SPEED SKATING: 3,000 meters for women – Italy with Francesca Lollobrigida

09:40 ICE HOCKEY: Japan-Denmark, Group B women

09:40 ICE HOCKEY: Czech Republic-Sweden, Group B women

10:00 BIATHLON: 4 × 6 km mixed relay – (Italy with Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer, Thomas Bormolini, Lukas Hofer)

10:45 SKI JUMP: trial round for women’s small hill competition – Italy with Jessica Malsiner

11:00 FREESTYLE: 2 moguls men qualification

11:45 SKI JUMP: first round women’s small hill – Italy with Jessica Malsiner

12:00 SHORT TRACK: 500 meters women’s heats – Italy with Arianna Fontana, Arianna Valcepina, Martina Valcepina

12:10, SLED: first run single men – Italy with Leon Felderer, Dominik Fischnaller

12:30 FREESTYLE: final 1 moguls men

12:35 SKI JUMP: second round of women’s small springboard – Italy with Jessica Malsiner

12:38, SHORT TRACK: 1000 meters men’s heats – Italy with Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser

13:05 FREESTYLE: final 2 moguls men

13:05, CURLING: session 9 mixed doubles (Great Britain-Italy, Norway-China, Czech Republic-Switzerland, USA-Canada) – Italy (Stefania Constantini, Amos Mosaner)

13:23 SHORT TRACK: quarter-finals mixed relay – Italy

13:40, FREESTYLE: final 3 moguls men

13:50, SLED: second run single men – Italy with Leon Felderer, Dominik Fischnaller

13:53 SHORT TRACK: semi-final mixed relay (Italy if it qualifies)

14:10 ICE HOCKEY: USA-ROC, Group A women

14:26 SHORT TRACK: mixed relay final (Italy if it qualifies)

Beijing 2022

