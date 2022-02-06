the program of February 6

From downhill to snowboarding: another day of medals with the Azzurri as possible protagonists

Second Olympic day with medals up for grabs. Sunday 6th February in Beijing 2022 are assigned 7 titles: women’s slopestyle for snowboarding, men’s downhill skiing for alpine skiing, men’s skiathlon for cross-country skiing, men’s 5000 meters for speed skating, men’s normal hill for ski jumping, women’s moguls for freestyle skiing, single sledding male. Eyes on the downhill with Christof Innerhofer, Matteo Marsaglia, Dominik Paris. Click here for calendar and results

Here is the complete program for SUNDAY 6 FEBRUARY (in Bold the competitions in which Italy is present, in Red finals with medals up for grabs):

01:06 Sledging: 5 single women test (Italy with Verena Hofer, Andrea Voetter, Nina Zoeggeler)

02:05 CURLING: mixed doubles session 10 (USA-Czech Republic, Great Britain-China)

02:30 SNOWBOARD: women’s slopestyle final 1

02:37 FIGURE SKATING: team event, women’s short program (Italy with Lara Naki Gutmann)

02:50 Sledging: 6 single women test (Italy with Verena Hofer, Andrea Voetter, Nina Zoeggeler)

02:57 SNOWBOARD: final 2 slopestyle women

03:24 SNOWBOARD: 3 women’s slopestyle final

04:00 ALPINE SKIING: downhill men (Italy with Christof Innerhofer, Matteo Marsaglia, Dominik Paris)

04:57 FIGURE SKATING: team event, free program of artistic couples

07:05 CURLING: 11 mixed doubles session (Norway-Sweden, Australia-Switzerland, Italy-ChinaCanada-Czech Republic) Italy with Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner

08:00 CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: men’s skiathlon 15 + 15 km (Italians to be selected from Francesco De Fabiani, Davide Graz, Federico Pellegrino, Maicol Rastelli, Giandomenico Salvadori, Paolo Ventura

08:06 Sledging: test 1 double (Italy with Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner)

09:24 Sledging: test 2 double (Italy with Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner)

09:30 SPEED SKATING: 5,000 meters men (Italy with three three between David Bosa, Davide Ghiotto, Andrea Giovannini, Michele Malfatti, Jeffrey Rosanelli, Alessio Trentini)

09:40 ICE HOCKEY: China-Japan, group B women

11:00 FREESTYLE: 2 women moguls qualification

11:00 SKI JUMP: NH men’s training jump (Italy with Giovanni Bresadola)

12:00 SKI JUMP: first round NH men (Italy with Giovanni Bresadola)

12:30 FREESTYLE: final 1 moguls women

12:30 Sledging: third round of single men (Italy with Leon Felderer, Dominik Fischnaller)

13:00 SKI JUMP: second round NH men (Italy with Giovanni Bresadola)

13:05 CURLING: session 12 mixed doubles (Canada-Australia, Italy-SwedenSwitzerland-USA, Norway-Great Britain)

13:05 FREESTYLE: final 2 moguls women

13:40 FREESTYLE: final 3 moguls women

14:10 ICE HOCKEY: Switzerland-USA, group A women

2.15pm SLEDGING: fourth round single men (Italy with Leon Felderer, Dominik Fischnaller)



