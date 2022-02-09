the program of February 9th

They are assigned six titles on the fifth day of the Beijing 2022 Games. Wednesday February 9 touches, among others, to the blue flag bearer Michela Moioli, engaged in women’s cross snowboard. But there is also skiing with the Brignone And Innerhofer, as well as sledding, freestyle, Nordic combined, ski jumping and short track with Arianna Fontana back on the ice. To see the complete program and results click here.