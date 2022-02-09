the program of February 9th

On the fifth day of Games eyes on skiing, sledding, snowboarding, Nordic combined and more: in the day six titles are awarded

They are assigned six titles on the fifth day of the Beijing 2022 Games. Wednesday February 9 touches, among others, to the blue flag bearer Michela Moioli, engaged in women’s cross snowboard. But there is also skiing with the Brignone And Innerhofer, as well as sledding, freestyle, Nordic combined, ski jumping and short track with Arianna Fontana back on the ice. To see the complete program and results click here.

The program of Wednesday 9 FEBRUARY (in Bold the competitions in which Italy is present, in Red the finals)

02:30 SNOWBOARD: women’s halfpipe Qualification Run 1

02:30 Sledging: team relay men’s single training – Italy with Leon Felderer

03:15 ALPINE SKIING: first round women’s slalom – Federica Brignone, Lara Della Mea, Anita Gulli

03:21 SNOWBOARD: women’s halfpipe Qualification Run 2

03:30 ALPINE SKIING: first time trial men’s alpine combined descent – Christof Innerhofer

04:00 SNOWBOARD: cross women seeding run 1 – Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli

04:00 FREESTYLE: final freeski big air men Run 1 – Leonardo Donaggio

04:22 FREESTYLE: final freeski big air men Run 2 – Leonardo Donaggio

04:45 FREESTYLE: final freeski big air men Run 3 Leonardo Donaggio

04:55 SNOWBOARD: cross women seeding run 2 – Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli

05:30 SNOWBOARD: Halfpipe men Qualification Run 1 – Lorenzo Gennero, Louis Philip Vito

06:21 SNOWBOARD: halfpipe men Qualification Run 2 – Lorenzo Gennero, Louis Philip Vito

06:45 ALPINE SKIING: second round of women’s slalomev. Federica Brignone, Lara Della Mea, Anita Gulli

07:30 SNOWBOARD: cross women round of 16 – Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli

08:00 NORDIC COMBINATION: Gundersen individual small trampoline trial round jump – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa

08:07 SNOWBOARD: cross women quarter-finals – ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli

08:28 SNOWBOARD: cross women semifinals – ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli

08:45 SNOWBOARD: cross women small final, followed by big final ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli

09:00 NORDIC COMBINATION: Gundersen individual jump competition round small trampoline – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa

09:40 ICE HOCKEY: ROC-Switzerland, Group B women

12:00 NORDIC COMBINED: cross-country 10 km individual Gundersen – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa

12:00 SHORT TRACK: quarter-finals 1500 meters men – Yuri Confortola, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser

12:44 SHORT TRACK: 1000 meters women’s heats – Arianna Fontana, Cynthia Mascitto

13:05 CURLING: 1 round robin session men (Denmark-Canada, USA-ROC, Norway-Switzerland, China-Sweden)

13:20 SLED: first run double – Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner

13:29 SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 1500 meters men – ev. Yuri Confortola, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser

13:45 SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 3000 meters relay women – Italy (composition communicated 15 minutes before the start)

14:10 ICE HOCKEY: Czech Republic-Denmark, Group B women

14:13 SHORT TRACK: Final B 1500 meters men – ev. Yuri Confortola, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser

14:20 SHORT TRACK: Final at 1500 meters men ev. Yuri Confortola, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser

14:35 Sledging: second run doubleEmanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner


