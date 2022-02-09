the program of February 9th

On the fifth day of Games eyes on skiing, sledding, snowboarding, Nordic combined and more: in the day six titles are awarded
They are assigned six titles on the fifth day of the Beijing 2022 Games. Wednesday February 9 touches, among others, to the blue flag bearer Michela Moioli, engaged in women’s cross snowboard. But there is also skiing with the Brignone And Innerhofer, as well as sledding, freestyle, Nordic combined, ski jumping and short track with Arianna Fontana back on the ice. To see the complete program and results click here.
The program of Wednesday 9 FEBRUARY (in Bold the competitions in which Italy is present, in Red the finals)
02:30 SNOWBOARD: women’s halfpipe Qualification Run 1
02:30 Sledging: team relay men’s single training – Italy with Leon Felderer
03:15 ALPINE SKIING: first round women’s slalom – Federica Brignone, Lara Della Mea, Anita Gulli
03:21 SNOWBOARD: women’s halfpipe Qualification Run 2
03:30 ALPINE SKIING: first time trial men’s alpine combined descent – Christof Innerhofer
04:00 SNOWBOARD: cross women seeding run 1 – Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli
04:00 FREESTYLE: final freeski big air men Run 1 – Leonardo Donaggio
04:22 FREESTYLE: final freeski big air men Run 2 – Leonardo Donaggio
04:45 FREESTYLE: final freeski big air men Run 3 – Leonardo Donaggio
04:55 SNOWBOARD: cross women seeding run 2 – Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli
05:30 SNOWBOARD: Halfpipe men Qualification Run 1 – Lorenzo Gennero, Louis Philip Vito
06:21 SNOWBOARD: halfpipe men Qualification Run 2 – Lorenzo Gennero, Louis Philip Vito
06:45 ALPINE SKIING: second round of women’s slalom – ev. Federica Brignone, Lara Della Mea, Anita Gulli
07:30 SNOWBOARD: cross women round of 16 – Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli
08:00 NORDIC COMBINATION: Gundersen individual small trampoline trial round jump – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa
08:07 SNOWBOARD: cross women quarter-finals – ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli
08:28 SNOWBOARD: cross women semifinals – ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli
08:45 SNOWBOARD: cross women small final, followed by big final – ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli
09:00 NORDIC COMBINATION: Gundersen individual jump competition round small trampoline – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa
09:40 ICE HOCKEY: ROC-Switzerland, Group B women
12:00 NORDIC COMBINED: cross-country 10 km individual Gundersen – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa
12:00 SHORT TRACK: quarter-finals 1500 meters men – Yuri Confortola, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser
12:44 SHORT TRACK: 1000 meters women’s heats – Arianna Fontana, Cynthia Mascitto
13:05 CURLING: 1 round robin session men (Denmark-Canada, USA-ROC, Norway-Switzerland, China-Sweden)
13:20 SLED: first run double – Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner
13:29 SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 1500 meters men – ev. Yuri Confortola, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser
13:45 SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 3000 meters relay women – Italy (composition communicated 15 minutes before the start)
14:10 ICE HOCKEY: Czech Republic-Denmark, Group B women
14:13 SHORT TRACK: Final B 1500 meters men – ev. Yuri Confortola, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser
14:20 SHORT TRACK: Final at 1500 meters men – ev. Yuri Confortola, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser
14:35 Sledging: second run double – Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner
