the program of new content arriving until 2022 – Nerd4.life

Age of Empires 4 has its own program already established with regard to i new content coming soon from this winter to the spring of 2022 and beyond, with some anticipation that was provided in the past few hours by Microsoft with an official post on Xbox Wire.

An update was released on November 15 through the patch 7879, mainly focused on performance adjustments and various system updates, through a mostly game management update and various post-launch fixes. The new contents are expected to arrive later, considering that also for the winter of 2021, at the moment, only one more improvement and corrective update is planned.

The update of the iwinter 2021 should bring many changes in terms of balance: we are talking about hundreds of elements modified through the update, with bug fixes and some adjustments to key elements of the strategic game in question.

Age of Empires 4, the update roadmap

Among the novelties there is the score of the players in the game and some changes to theinterface, such as moving some buttons on the screen, the ability to see the map after matches and some improvements applied to the mini-map, as well as various bug fixes and other balancing initiatives.

The tools for the content creation by users, in order to allow the enrichment of the game by the community, the start of the ranked seasons, patrolling and various bug and performance fixes. Subsequently, other evolutions are expected between artificial intelligence, waypoint indicators, other changes to the interface and new content.

On the other hand, Microsoft had already reported that Age of Empires 4 will be a platform in constant development with updates and competitive seasons, while we are still waiting to know something about the possibility of it arriving on consoles, since apparently the team is working on it. , but he has to figure out how to do it.