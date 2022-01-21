The program of “Some Like It Classic” at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni

From 25 January to 31 May “A Someone Likes Classico”, the review in Rome on the great classics of the history of cinema to be rediscovered in the hall with the charm of 35 mm film projection.

The Palazzo delle Esposizioni will host the screening of ten masterpieces of silent and sound cinema in 35mm film from 25 January to 31 May 2022. Each title of the “Some Like It Classic” review will be introduced by a different film critic, thanks to the new collaboration with the National Union of Italian Film Critics. In this sense, the public will be able to use, from time to time, an interpretative framework to be associated with the viewing of the film.

The dances start with Les Parapluies de Cherbourg, Palme d’Or at the 17th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Jacques Demy constructs a tender and melancholy tale capable of conquering generations of spectators and which had the merit of launching a young Catherine Deneuve. The film will be presented by Piero Spila.

The happy widowby Ernst Lubitsch e West Side Story, by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins (the latter honored this year by Steven Spielberg’s remake) represent two opportunities to appreciate again two great works where music, the absolute protagonist of both films, is accompanied by the power of images. The two great classics will be introduced respectively by the association “La Farfalla sul Mirino” and Paola Casella.

Remaining on the musical theme, spectators will be able to attend the jewel of the silent Mikaël, by Carl Thomas Dreyer with live piano accompaniment by Antonio Coppola, a regular guest of the event. Dreyer’s work, one of the first to speak explicitly of homosexuality in the cinema, will be presented by Adriano Aprà.

The great Hollywood cinema comes alive with Paper Moon, by Peter Bogdanovich. The black and white of the recently deceased director will boast the introduction of Cristiana Paternò.

Two great cult of American cinema of the fifties cannot be missing such as High noon and The word to the jurors. The western directed by Fred Zinnemann will be presented by Raffaele Meale. While Sidney Lumet’s first claustrophobic film, a clear example of civilian cinema, will be introduced to the public by Matteo Berardini.

Commitment is a fundamental theme, also proposed in other films within the festival such as in the bittersweet portrait of Thatcherian England Good hopes, directed by Mike Leigh. To introduce the most recent work of the event, spectators will find Anna Maria Pasetti.

Commitment that is not lacking in one of the most original war propaganda films ever made like The invaders, one of the first works signed by the Powell and Pressburger couple. The 41 ‘film will be presented to the public by Patrizia Pistagnesi.

Finally, the 4-month long review closes Boarding at midnight, by Joseph Losey. Often considered a minor title, it is an underrated and absolutely unmissable work also thanks to the film restoration carried out by the Cineteca di Bologna. The film which for political reasons (it was accused of anti-American activities) had to face various ups and downs during its making will be introduced to viewers by Sergio Sozzo.

Here you can consult the program of the event.