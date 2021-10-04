the program of the XIX edition

————————————————– ————-

THE NEW SENTIERISELVAGGI21ST # 9

This year’s edition will open with the European premiere of Ghostbusters: Legacy by Jason Reitman (Juno), son of Ivan, the director of the first two chapters (Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II): here is explained the legacy. Among the most anticipated titles in competition Petite maman by Céline Sciamma (Tomboy, Portrait of the young woman on fire), the autobiographical Belfast by Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express), the animated film Beautiful by Mamoru Hosoda, e Beautiful soul by Dario Albertini (Manuel), the only Italian film in competition. Out of Competition it stands out La Croisade by Louis Garrel and the collective documentary Future, from Alice Rohrwacher, Pietro Marcello and Francesco Munzi. Italian cinema will be widely represented by first works, new talents and special events: from Always more beautiful by Claudio Norza, third chapter of the saga On the most beautiful of which the second episode has just been released (Even more beautiful), to Dog years by Fabio Mollo, the first original Amazon Italy film in which Achille Lauro, who will be a guest of the festival, also participates.

The collaboration with the Venice Film Festival and the Berlinale is renewed within the Sintonie section, in which titles such as Atlantis by Yuri Ancarani e The girl flew by Wilma Labate. Among the most anticipated guests by young people will be Johnny Depp (October 17) and Frank Matano, while the meetings will be held by Céline Sciamma and Dorota Kędzierzawska, the Polish documentarian guest of honor at the Festival. Award-winning director Andrea Arnold will meet Alice in the City audience after presenting Cow, his new documentary on the existence of a cow. Also in this edition there will be a rich section of short films as well as tributes and restorations, such as All the fault of heaven by Francesco Nuti and the underground cult Toxic love of the late Claudio Caligari.

This year’s Alice My Movies jury, for the Camera d’oro award for best first and second work, will be composed of Dorota Kędzierzawska, Maryanne Redpath, Piera Detassis, Mauro Mancini, Paolo Calabresi, Andrea Pallaoro and Massimo Cantini Parrini. The Raffaella Fioretta Prize in the Panorama Italy section will be awarded by Paolo Genovese, Riccardo Milani, Lucia Ocone, Anna Ferzetti and Tania Pedroni. As for the short films section, the jury will be composed of Elena Sofia Ricci, Peter Marcias and Michele Ragno.

Here the complete program.