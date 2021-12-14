the program of today’s races on TV

The round of 32 of the Italian Cup begins, eight matches scheduled from today to Thursday

Eight matches to designate the round of 16 rounds of Italian Cup which from 12 January will also see the eight seeded teams on the field.

Coppa Italia, a new format

From this year the Italian Cup it is completely new. Format changed and reduced, fewer participating teams, fewer matches scheduled, even more facilitated the big di A league which will only come into play from the second round. One-way direct elimination matches at home of the teams that at the beginning of the season, based on last year’s championship, boasted the best ranking. From the Juventus, team holding the trophy and seeded # 1, with Inter second and via Milan, Atalanta, Naples, Lazio, Rome and Sassuolo.

The round of 32 is actually a final qualifying round with direct access. Eight races are scheduled.

Matches today

IT starts today with three races. 3 pm, the games open Venice-Ternana: the Umbrians are the only team that has managed to eliminate a Serie A team, sensationally beaten at the Dall’Ara on August 16 4-5 and the only team in the top league to have already left the scene.

At 18 Udinese, which had eliminated the Ascoli, hosts the Crotone who had qualified at Brescia’s expense after the penalties. The first of the three Serie A challenges of this round takes place at 9pm. Genoa and Salernitana they face off at Marassi in an attempt to relaunch a disastrous season up to now. Genoa looking for its first victory with Shevchenko on the bench.

Tomorrow Verona-Empoli, Cagliari-Cittadella and Fiorentina-Benevento. Thursday Spezia-Lecce and Sampdoria-Turin.

All matches will be broadcast live and unencrypted by Italy 1, Mediaset has secured the rights of the Italian Cup for this and the next two seasons.