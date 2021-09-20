the programming of Cinema Sci-fi

From Saturday 18th to Friday 30th September, Sky Cinema Collection, channel 303 of Sky, will become Sky Cinema Sci-fi, with a collection that will bring together over 70 titles divided between the most recent science fiction films and the great cult of the past.

Do not miss the first viewing of Synchronic, Saturday 18 September at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, at 9.45 pm on Sky Cinema Sci-Fi and streaming on NOW: written and directed by Justin Benson (The Endless) and his creative partner Aaron Moorhead, the film is a high-voltage sci-fi thriller that distorts space and time. with Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan. Among the appointments not to be missed also Tenet by Christopher Nolan, Oscar for the best visual special effects with John D. Washington, Robert Pattinson and Kenneth Branagh, and Steven Spielberg’s films Ready Player One, adaptation of the novel by Ernest Cline, Minority Report, taken from a short story by Philip K. Dick e War of the Worlds, remake of a science fiction classic, both played by Tom Cruise.

Then we remember the sci-fi blockbuster by Luc Besson, Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets protagonist Cara Delevingne, The Planet of the Apes, first chapter of the saga based on the novel by Pierre Boulle, with Charlton Heston, e also the four subsequent films of the original series, The Other Face Of The Planet Of The Apes, Escape From The Planet Of The Apes, 1999: Conquest Of The Earth And Battle For The Planet Of The Apes – Year 2670: Last Act. Another beloved sci-fi saga is the one inspired by the toy line born in 1984 in Japan: Transformers, Transformers – Revenge of the Fallen and Transformers 4 – Age of Extinction.

Finally, we also point out the presence of numerous titles: Gattaca – The Door to the Universe with Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman and Jude Law. Terminator Salvation, fourth installment of the Terminator saga, with Christian Bale and Sam Worthington e Terminator 3 – The Rebel Machines with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Next, the sci-fi thriller with Nicolas Cage and Jessica Biel and the most recent In time with Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried e Babylon AD by Matthieu Kassovitz with Vin Diesel and Michelle Yeoh, in which a war veteran agrees to accompany a woman from Russia to New York without knowing that his travel companion has undergone some disturbing genetic manipulation. Space also for the cult of 1997, Contact, adapted from the famous novel by Carl Sagan directed by Robert Zemekis with Jodie Foster, which hypothesizes the first contact between humans and aliens.

