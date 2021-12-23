The programming of the week at the Esperia cinema from 25 to 28 December 2021 Events in Padua

The open-air cinema review of the Cinema Esperia continues, in the square adjacent to the room. Here is the program of the week.

Reinforced green pass obligation

FROM 6 DECEMBER cinemas must apply for the REINFORCED GREEN PASS (vaccinated or cured) checked with the updated version of the app Verification C19. The obligation of the correct use of the mask for the entire stay in the room, of sanitation and compilation of module for contact tracking.

We will be forced not to allow entry to people who do not comply with the regulations. Thanks for collaboration.

Subscriptions

Subscriptions a 45 euros for 10 films valid for the whole season (and renewable upon their exhaustion), with the right up to 2 admissions for each show

Calendar

THE LADY OF THE ROSES

By Pierre Pinaud with Catherine Frot, Melan Omerta, Fatsah Bouyahmed. Comedy – France 2020. Duration 105 minutes.

Creator of beautiful roses, which she cultivates with the help of her faithful secretary Vera. Eve inherited the business from her beloved father and became a benchmark for the French floral industry. But yours is a small company and cannot hold a candle to the industrial approach of competitor Lamarzelle. On the verge of bankruptcy, Eve recruits three new interns through a social reintegration program to put in place a daring plan to help her create the perfect squad.

SATURDAY 25 December = 6.30 pm

TUESDAY 28 December = 9 pm

full ticket: 6 euros, reduced: 5

BUY

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

By Joachim Trier with Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum, Hans Olav Brenner, Helene Bjørnebye. Comedy. Sentimental. Norway, 2021. Duration 21 minutes

At nearly thirty, Julie still chose her path. He tried various paths, and each choice was accompanied by a relationship. But his life never seems to begin until he meets Axel, an underground comic book writer and anti-conventionalist. Julie moves in with Axel and confronts the outside world – his family and circle of friends – with his constant project of having children on the table. But the young woman’s restlessness is not over, and fate will hold many surprises in store for both of us.

SATURDAY 25 December = 9 pm

Full ticket: 6 euros, reduced: 5 euros

Buy the full ticket

CLIFFORD. THE BIG RED DOG

By Walt Becker with John Cleese, Sienna Guillory, Jack Whitehall, Kenan Thompson, Rosie Perez, Darby Camp. Genre Animation. USA 2021. Duration 96 minutes.

Emily, a young girl from Harlem, thanks to a scholarship, attends a prestigious school but struggles to find friends. One day in the park he enters a tent full of animals and meets a little red dog. The uncle she is entrusted to does not want him in the house, but the dog sneaks into the backpack and spends the night with the baby. The next morning, however, it became of enormous proportions. An entrepreneur who carries out genetic experiments on animals tries to appropriate it, but Emily and her uncle look for the mysterious Bridwell, the man from the tent who has left the park.

SUNDAY 26 December = 4 pm

Single ticket 4.5 euros

Buy the full ticket

Sunday 26.12 at 18.30 = Don’t look up

DON’T LOOK UP

By Adam McKay with Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Melanie Lynskey, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett. Comedy – USA 2021. Duration 145 minutes.

PhD student in astrophysics Kate Dibiasky and her teacher Dr. Randall Mindy discover that within six months a giant comet will hit the Earth causing the extinction of mankind. They report everything to the authorities and, after being snubbed, to the press and television. an absurd media circus begins that will involve the same scientists and will end up generating an ideological clash between alarmists and deniers, rebels and pro-government militants, in an indistinct sea of ​​live TV, posts, tweets, social reactions, teasing, opinions to haphazard, satisfaction surveys, interests of the oligarchies, unverified scientific calculations, ignorance of power and collective stupidity that ends up making the arrival of the gigantic comet almost secondary …

SUNDAY 26 December = 6.30 pm

Adults: 6 euros, reduced: 5 euros

OBJECTS THAT TALK TO ME

Live show with 60s music

By Miriam Angite. With Alessandro Tognon, Miriam Angite. Directed by Enrico Ventura.

With the participation of DON DANTE CARRARO

Event in favor of the projects of

DOCTORS WITH AFRICA. CUAMM

For info and booking of numbered seats;

g.zancanella@cuamm.org

mobile and whatsapp: 3404839429

For contacts and donations:

Via San Francesco 126 – 35121 Padua

THURSDAY 28 JANUARY 2022 at 20.30

we ask for an offer: minimum recommended: 10 euros

Information

Press release article images.