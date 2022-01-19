The programming of the week at the Esperia Eventi cinema in Padua

The open-air cinema review of the Cinema Esperia continues, in the square adjacent to the room. Here is the program of the week.

Reinforced green pass obligation

FROM 6 DECEMBER cinemas must apply for the REINFORCED GREEN PASS (vaccinated or cured) checked with the updated version of the app Verification C19. The obligation of the correct use of the mask for the entire stay in the room, of sanitation and compilation of module for contact tracking.

We will be forced not to allow entry to people who do not comply with the regulations. Thanks for collaboration.

Subscriptions

From Saturday 18 December the subscriptions a 45 euros for 10 films valid for the whole season (and renewable upon their exhaustion), with the right up to 2 admissions for each show

In the Cinema Esperia it is possible to spend the culture voucher for young people aged 19 to 22 from the Municipality of Padua, which has been extended until January 31, 2022.

Calendar

Friday 21 January 9 pm = Lost illusions

Saturday 22nd January at 9pm = West side story

Sunday 23 January 6.30 pm = Lost illusions

Tuesday 25 January at 9pm = West side story

LOST ILLUSIONS

FROM BALZAC’S MASTERPIECE AN ACCURATE HISTORICAL RECONSTRUCTION AND AN IMPETIOUS REPORT OF STUNNING NEWS

By Xavier Giannoli with Benjamin Voisin, Cécile De France, Vincent Lacoste, Xavier Dolan, Salomé Dewaels. Historical-Drama Genre. France 2021. Duration 144 minutes.

The young provincial Lucien Chardon dreams of himself as a writer and, encouraged by the noblewoman Madame de Bargeton, leaves with her for Paris in search of literary glory. But the capital does not discount Lucien, who will end up working for a successful gazette, used to creating and destroying the fortunes of Parisian writers for adequate compensation. Lucien soon learns the methods of this corrupt nascent cultural industry so similar to the modern mechanisms of media and social networks.

Adults: 6 euros, reduced: 5 euros

BUY

WEST SIDE STORY

BUT WHO ARE THE REAL HEROES? NOT IN THE COMIC PAGES, BUT IN THE REALITY OF REAL LIFE.

By Steven Spielberg. With Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Rita Moreno. Drama. USA 2021. Duration 156 minutes.

New York, 1961, two gangs clash for control of the West Side: IoJets, children of Italian or Polish immigrants, and the Sharks, Puerto Ricans. In between Tony and Maria. He is the repentant founder of the Jets, from whom he distanced himself after prison, she is the romantic sister of Bernardo, the fiery leader of the Sharks. Tony and Maria love each other madly and despite the hostility between the gangs, which they try to correct with songs. But ask Romeo and Juliet, love doesn’t win over hate, not even in music. Steven Spielberg remakes a great classic of American theater and cinema, proposing its history, music and lyrics, but brings it back to life with the magical touches of his direction for an invitation to coexistence and love.

full ticket: 6 euros, reduced: 5 euros

BUY

Soon

OBJECTS THAT TALK TO ME

Thursday 28 January 2022 at 8.30 pm

we ask for an offer: minimum recommended: 10 euros

Live show with 60s music

By Miriam Angite. With Alessandro Tognon, Miriam Angite. Directed by Enrico Ventura.

With the participation of DON DANTE CARRARO

Event in favor of the projects of

DOCTORS WITH AFRICA. CUAMM

For info and booking of numbered seats;

g.zancanella@cuamm.org

mobile and whatsapp: 3404839429

For contacts and donations:

Via San Francesco 126 – 35121 Padua

Protection of privacy and anticovid list

The compliance with the Ordinance n. 59 of 13.06.2020 of the Regional Council of Veneto relating to the DPC of 26 April and following, the managers of the exhibition are obliged to keep for 14 days the list of those present at the shows who are requested to release the minimum data that allow them to be tracked down in case of need. These data will be used exclusively for the purposes provided for by the indicated legislation and will be destroyed at the end of the 14 days. We thank you for your cooperation

Privacy protection

On the occasion of the entry into force of the GDPR – EU Regulation 2016/679, the following is communicated. The Cinema Esperia of the S. Maria Assunta Parish of Chiesanuova in Padua uses the e-mail addresses and data events recorded at the time of registration only to send this newsletter with the programming of the room and the information relating to its activity and for communications related statistical processing on monitoring the receipt of these communications. The addresses are collected with the voluntary application form, selected directly online or through the paper form available in the room. No other type of use is made of this data. However, we remind you that you can at any time unsubscribe from the list using the appropriate link “

Reductions

In addition to the reductions provided for by current legislation, we apply the reduced price to members of (Noi Associazione) and Associazione Amici IRPEA and to Selvazzano Card holders.

Information

