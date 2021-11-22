the programs for Monday 22 November 2021

What they do on TV tonight: here are the programs to see on television on Monday 22 November 2021. Let’s see the programming of the first and second evening of the Rai and Mediaset networks. Let’s find out the schedule today Monday 22 November.

What are they doing on TV tonight November 22nd

Rai 1

18:45 – The Legacy

20:00 – Tg1 NEWS.

20:30 – Soliti Ignoti – The return

21:25 – Blanca St 1 Ep 1 – Without eyes

11:40 pm – Seven Stories

23:50 – TG1 Evening NEWS.

11:55 pm – Seven Stories

00:50 – Night has fallen

Rai 2

19:40 – Those who …

19:45 – Ninetieth Minute

20:30 – Tg2 TG2 – 20.30

9:00 pm – NCIS Los Angeles St 12 Ep 14 – The noble maidens

21:50 – NCIS New Orleans St 7 Ep 12 – Once upon a time

22:40 – Sports Sunday

00:30 – La Domenica Sportiva The other DS

01:00 – Check Up

Rai 3

6:55 pm – Weather 3

19:00 – Tg3 NEWS.

19:30 – Tg Regione TG Regionale.

19:51 – News Region News.

20:00 – What the weather

23:35 – News Region News.

23:40 – TG3 World NEWS.

00:05 – Weather 3

Rai 4

18:32 – MacGyver St 3 Ep 19 – Hard bones

19:22 – Seal Team St 2 Ep 3 – The worst conditions

20:07 – Seal Team St 2 Ep 4 – Only what matters

20:55 – Just for Laughs St 17 Ep 7 – Episode 7

21:20 – Countdown (2019)

22:53 – American Assassin

00:56 – Appointment at the cinema

00:59 – Vikings St 6b Ep 1 – The king of kings

Channel 5

18:45 – FREE FALL

19:42 – TG5 – ANTICIPATION

19:43 – FREE FALL

19:57 – TG5 FIRST PAGE

20:00 – TG5

20:38 – METEO.IT

20:40 – THE NEWS STRIP – THE VOICE OF INSCIENCE

9.20pm – BIG VIP BROTHER

Italy 1

18:07 – BIG VIP BROTHER

18:22 – STUDIO OPEN LIVE

18:29 – WEATHER

18:30 – STUDIO OPEN

19:30 – CSI – CRIME SCENE – THE KILLER BY GIG HARBOR

20:24 – NCIS – ANTI-CRIME UNIT – CHRISTMAS COUNTRY

21:20 – JACK RYAN – THE INITIATION – PART 1

22:50 – TGCOM

Channel 20 Mediaset

18:53 – MAGAZINE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

19:22 – CHICAGO FIRE II – ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY

20:13 – THE BIG BANG THEORY IV – ROBOTIC MANIPULATION

20:36 – THE BIG BANG THEORY IV – THE EXALTATION OF CRUCIFER VEGETABLES

21:04 – THE MUMMY, THE RETURN – PART 1

22:08 – TG COM

22:13 – WEATHER

10:15 pm – THE MUMMY, THE RETURN – PART 2

Network 4

18:58 – TG4 – NEWS

19:45 – TG4 LAST HOUR

19:50 – METEO.IT – TG4

19:52 – STORM OF LOVE – 68 – PART 2 – 1aTV

20:30 – ITALY TONIGHT

21:20 – FOURTH REPUBLIC

00:45 – GONE – DEMONS

01:42 – TG4 THE LAST HOUR – NIGHT

Rai Movie

19:20 – The policeman’s foot

21:10 – Hostiles

11:30 pm – The Indian hunter

01:10 – Detroit

03:30 – W the seal

05:00 – Ulysses The Film Ulysses

Paramount Channel

18:05 – The house on the prairie

7:05 pm – The house on the prairie

20:05 – The house on the prairie

9:10 pm – It’s Christmas, Eve

10:50 pm – Broadcasting Christmas

00:35 – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

01:25 – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

02:15 – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Iris

19:15 – RENEGADE I – HUNTING ACCIDENT

20:05 – WALKER TEXAS RANGER VIII – A BAND OF TOUGH

21:00 – THE SEARCH OF HAPPINESS

11:29 pm – THOSE GOOD GUYS

01:54 – NOTES OF CINEMA

02:00 – BOOGIE NIGHTS – THE OTHER HOLLYWOOD

04:05 – CIAKNEWS

04:09 – WEST OF THE MONTANA

Tv8

6:10 pm – Alessandro Borghese – 4 restaurants Milan

19:25 – Alessandro Borghese – Rich dish Ep. 52 First TV

20:20 – Guess My Age – Guess the age Vip Ep. 27 First TV

9:30 pm – The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro

00:10 – MasterChef Italy Ep. 19

01:30 – MasterChef Italy Ep. 20

02:55 – Lady Killer Ep. 23 First TV

03:40 – Lady Killer Ep. 1

Italy 2

18:00 – MODERN FAMILY – ADMISSION TO THE COLLEGE

18:30 – MODERN FAMILY – ROLE-PLAYING GAMES

18:55 – MODERN FAMILY – CHEF DUMONT

19:20 – MODERN FAMILY – DUNPHY TOWER

19:45 – NARUTO SHIPPUDEN – SINCERE AFFECTION

8:15 pm – NARUTO SHIPPUDEN – COMPLETE INO-SHIKA-CHO TRAINING

8.45pm – NARUTO SHIPPUDEN – MESSAGE FROM THE HEART

9:15 pm – TED 2

The 5

6:56 pm – VIP BIG BROTHER (LIVE)

19:10 – FRIENDS OF MARY

19:40 – MEN AND WOMEN

21:10 – THE PAGES OF OUR LIFE – 1 PART

22:14 – TGCOM24

22:18 – METEO.IT

10:20 pm – PAGES OF OUR LIFE – PART 2

11:30 pm – MEN AND WOMEN

Sky

18:10 – Tiny House – Small houses to live big Ep. 25

18:30 – Love It or List It – Take it or leave it Ep. 4

19:25 – Business in the dark Man in Black

19:50 – Business in the dark New perspectives

20:25 – Family business Ep. 15

20:50 – Family business Ep. 16

21:20 – Walking with Daisy

11:15 pm – Long live the vulva Prima TV

Nine

18:25 – In the footsteps of the murderer – The remains

19:15 – Cash or Trash – Who offers the most?

20:20 – Deal With It – Play the game – 1st TV

21:30 – Little Big Italy – 1st TV Marseille

11.05pm – Little Big Italy – Brussels. 1st part

00:45 – Crimes Live – Stay with us

01:45 – Crimes Live – Buckii

02:40 – Crimes Live – The truth is dangerous

La7

18:00 – Ghost Wisperer – Attendance

20:00 – TG LA7

20:35 – Half past eight

9.15pm – Grey’s Anatomy – 17th season

11:20 pm – Lie to me

01:00 – TG LA7 Night

01:10 – Half past eight (r)

01:50 – Room with a View

La7D

18:15 – TG LA7d

6:20 pm – Josephine, Ange Gardien

20:10 – Benedetta’s menus

20:50 – Sonia’s kitchen

9.30pm – Josephine, Ange Gardien – Carpe Diem

01:10 – Sonia’s kitchen

01:40 – LIKE Anything you like

02:10 – The bad educaxxxion

TOP CRIME

18:30 – BONES III – A MORE JUST WORLD

19:23 – THE MENTALIST V – RED BLOOD INQUIRIES

20:16 – THE MENTALIST V – RED SAILS AT SUNSET

21:10 – THE MENTALIST III – RED ALARM

10:03 pm – THE MENTALIST III – BLOOD RED REVENGE

22:58 – LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL UNIT XV – UNDER PROCESS

11:52 pm – LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL UNIT XV – BLACKMAILS

00:45 – THE RETURN OF COLUMBUS IV – MYSTERIOUS FINGERPRINTS

Yellow TV

6:15 pm – Unforgettable – The man in the woods

19:20 – Elementary – The ballad of Lady Frances

20:10 – Elementary – Story of a corpse

21:10 – Inspector Barnaby – 1st TV

23:00 – The two faces of the law – Difficult choices

00:05 – The two faces of the law – Side effects

01:00 – Law & Order Costello Case

01:55 – Law & Order Equine death

Rai 5

18:43 – Stars of the Silver Screen: Gene Wilder

19:26 – News

19:29 – Stars of the Silver Screen: Jack Nicholson

8:15 pm – Next stop America St 3 Ep 7 – From Plymuth to New London

9.15pm – No sleep St 2021 Ep 8

22:17 – Twin flower

11:51 pm – Rock Legends: Tina Turner

00:35 – Hip Hop Evolution Ep 1 – The origins

Rai Premium

19:15 – Don Matteo St 3 Ep 5 – The past returns

20:10 – Stage St 3 Ep 6 – Fear on stage

21:20 – Such and Which Show

11:35 pm – Jealousy

00:25 – Anna

01:15 – A Case of Consciousness St 1 Ep 4 – Black Out

03:30 – Dream Hotel South Africa

05:00 – 7 Lives

Mediaset Extra