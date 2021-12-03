the project gets off to a great start

Wednesday 1st December was Cinecittà Game Hub officially presented, a project designed to accompany and support ten independent Italian companies in the development and publication of a video game. The Game Hub program is an unprecedented program in Italy, and the aim is to bring out the small national excellences in an increasingly vast and competitive market. The training activities, which will take place from January to April next year at Cinecittà Studios, will lead the development teams to deal primarily with aspects that are often naively underestimated in the development phases of a video game, such as the production and distribution of products. up to more practical issues such as work organization.

Accompanying the tutors will be partners of excellence such as Sony Interactive Entertainment, Epic Games And ACER, which will provide tools and know-how during the training process. All this will materialize with a Demo Day scheduled for 2022, where start-ups will present the first playable versions of their productions. Although all the titles are, for obvious reasons, still in the pre-production and conceptualization phase, let’s find out which are the ten teams selected to participate in the Game Hub and what their projects are.

Adalot Networks: Satan Jr.

Behind the name of Adalot Networks there is a group of six young professionals who have already had experience in the videogame sector, in particular in that of graphic adventures. Not surprisingly, their game “Satan Jr.” it will be a very hand drawn graphic adventure, reminiscent of the golden age of the genre.

The plot, which will see the son of Satan travel around the world in search of contracts to sign with humans to take their soul, promises to be full of dark humor, funny characters and many environmental puzzles.

Baryonyx – Der Marsch

Baryonyx, a studio made up of only three personalities, will tell with his “Der Marsch” the story of a group of Axis soldiers who decided to desert during the Battle of Stalingrad in 1942. In this management in pixel art, the player will have to lead the deserters on their long march, organizing resources and making decisions such as fighting or retreating.

The first game images show a nostalgic and convincing graphic style and manage to reveal a great attention to detail in the historical reconstruction.

Codemont Studio – Mega Chickens

The heart of the Codemont Studio team is made up of three members who are joined by a host of freelance professionals hired from time to time for specific needs. Mega Chickens’ project is very ambitious: Experience is a collectible multiplayer card game, where the player plays the role of a farmer who fights other users with mutant chickens from his chicken coop.

The idea is to create a title that pushes the player to collect cards and evolve their chickens. Each Mega Chicken will become a unique card that can turn into a player-owned NFT, which will have real value and can be resold. To accompany everything there will obviously be an online infrastructure capable of hosting tournaments, events and rankings to involve all users.

Ghostshark SRL Topo.B

Ghostshark SRL has been active in the field of gaming development since 2016, and its members have already worked on titles such as Blockstorm, an online multiplayer FPS, and Still There, a 2D point and click adventure.

Their next project, TOPO.B, is instead an action / adventure in pixel art and retro style reminiscent of the great classics of the genre that appeared in the 80s and 90s. The player will be played in the role of Poto, a computer virus who will have to convince Snake, the protection system of the system in which he has infiltrated, not to eliminate it.

Keiron Intractive – Movin Force

The background of the members of Keiron Interactive embraces the fields of Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality and also of Gamification. It is no coincidence that their project for Game Hub is Movin Force, a virtual reality sport game.

Behind a sci-fi setting that promises to combine fantasy and real sports to create an alternative version of the Olympics, there is actually a casual fitness game designed for a large audience: the goal is to entertain the player while keeping fit. and trains to participate in competitions in the world of Kore.

Mad Pumpkins – Movierooms

Mad Pumpkins is a studio that brings together three very different creative minds, all united by a strong passion for cinema. The team’s goal is to enhance the cinematic patrinomination through the videogame medium, and Movierooms sets itself this task.

In the management software provided for PC and Mac OS, the player will have to manage his own cinema: from the dawn of the last century to the present day, not only will contingent needs such as film programming and equipment maintenance be addressed, but also will take part in events that have marked recent history, such as the arrival of television , war and even illegal streaming. All this will allow the player to learn about the history of cinema and curiosities that have now been lost.

Mav Reality – Sephirot The Game

The activity of MAV Reality was born in the field of gamification applied to cultural fields like that of tourism through the AR. Sephirot – The Game seems to be the natural evolution of previous experiences: usable from PC, smartphone and also through VR viewers, the title is a particular experiment that is described as “a video game based on hypertextual, algorithmic and procedural dramaturgies with actors and players who share the same digital space “.

The goal is to create a malleable and easy-to-use product, thus dramatically expanding the catchment area of ​​the production.

Overdroid – Hexarchy

Overdorid is a young start-up founded in 2020 made up of 4 elements, all great video game enthusiasts and coming from different but complementary experiences. Their first project, Hexarchia, it will be a real-time turn-based war game inspired by the game of chess. The various factions will be made up of the most important civilizations in history who will compete for domination of the game world.

There will be two modes available: one for casual gamers and a competitive one, designed to enter the world of cryptocurrencies. Characters and equipment will in fact be NFTs that can be exchanged within the Hexarchia marketplace.

Sedleo – 1348

Unfortunately we know very little about SEDLEO, a small Italian Game Studio, and its first project, indicatively named “1348“.

It will be a third-person action-adventure set in Medieval Italy: the first screenshot, while not providing any detail on the gameplay elements, provides a preliminary look at a decidedly promising artistic direction.

Rednoy – Caracoles

The young Rednoy development team can already boast in its catalog productions such as Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind (do you remember? Here is the review of Red Rope Don’t Fall Behind) e Circle of Sumo (to learn more here is the review of Circle of Sumo), all developed internally by its 4 main members. Caracoles will be a multiplayer running game, both online and offline, definitely atypical.

The players will compete by making snails compete, and the game will be characterized by an exhilarating slowness: this will not prevent Caracoles from structuring himself in an unsuspectedly competitive multiplayer full of twists.