The project of the Faculty of Medicine of the UPV is paralyzed due to the rise in costs

New setback in the construction works of the new Faculty of Medicine and Nursing. If last week it was known that the start of the building work was delayed, at least, until autumn, yesterday the University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU) announced that the construction companies were giving up the project due to the rise in costs, which « It prevents them from facing the contract in the agreed terms, ”as the teaching entity stated in a statement. The procedure for awarding the contract ended on Monday, although the UPV yesterday expressed its “firm will” to put the work out to tender again “as soon as possible.”

The public university approved in October last year, after the corresponding procedure, the contracting file aimed at the construction of the new building for the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing, next to the Basurto University Hospital in Bilbao, and which aspires to consolidate the capital Vizcaya as a university city and for the teaching institution to strengthen ties with the health sector. The execution of the works fell to three companies (Construcciones Adolfo Sobrino SA, Altuna y Uria SA and Cycasa Canteras y Construcciones SA), committed to the construction of a temporary union of companies (UTE). Thus, on March 4, the Medikuntza joint venture was established, which was awarded the contract for 53.4 million euros, an amount similar to that which had been put out to tender.

The winning company justifies its resignation because the cost has risen 20% since it submitted the offer



Having developed the entire process, the academic institution now maintains that two weeks ago, on July 28, it required the winning joint venture to formalize the established contract, something that never happened. That same day, says the UPV/EHU, the company argued that “it is not in a position to assume” the fulfillment of the contract based on the agreed conditions. It justifies, to this end, that the current economic situation, with the “extraordinary and disproportionate increase in construction costs with general repercussions of 20%” since they presented the offer, “prevents them from facing the contract” in the agreed terms, for which They asked not to formalize it. Faced with this situation, the University of the Basque Country yesterday regretted the decision adopted by the joint venture and will have to return the tender for the construction work “as soon as possible”.

The work was awarded for 53.4 million euros and it was expected to be in operation for the 2024-2025 academic year



The future building, in addition to the Medicine and Nursing degrees, will also house the Physiotherapy degree, as well as the teaching of seven official master’s degrees in the area of ​​Health Sciences: Healthy Aging and Quality of Life; Pharmacology; Biomedical engineering; Biomedical Research; Microbiology and Health; Neurosciences; and Public Health. It was scheduled to open its doors to coincide with the 2024-2025 academic year, a date that will be altered after this setback.

The project for the new faculty, which will be located next to the Basurto hospital and will be built on a plot of just over 5,200 square meters, with a useful built area of ​​32,000 square meters divided into eight floors; It will house 71 classrooms, 206 offices for teachers and researchers, 191 laboratories and an animal facility with its operating room area, ultra-freezer area, a biobank, radioactive rooms, cold rooms and dark rooms, all of them spaces without the need for natural light.