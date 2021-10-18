the project ‘Run, eat, love’ turns five – Lavocedigenova.it

Already two thousand and five hundred years ago Hippocrates, who has always been considered the father of medicine, theorized that man’s physical and mental well-being depended on two factors: healthy eating and exercise. These are two fundamental concepts, but often forgotten: because there is no time, because we are caught up in the frenzy of everyday life and a thousand commitments, because we take too little care of ourselves.

Instead it is always true that prevention is better than cure and good prevention is also done with physical activity, as taught, not only on a theoretical level but above all on a practical level. Renzo Prato. General practitioner with a very long course since he has been operating for thirty-five years, he has his studies both in Chiavari that a San Salvatore, is a well-known and highly respected professional throughout the Genoese east and five years ago he launched the project ‘Run, eat, love’, which is a splendid initiative of physical well-being, as well as collective participation.

After the darkest period of the health emergency, ‘Run, eat, love’ resumed with vigor and with wide participation: “Five years ago – he remembers lawn who in addition to being a general practitioner is also specialized in cardiology – I attended a beautiful course in anti-aging medicine in Milan, which changed my way of thinking. I became a runner, I started playing sports and I tried to involve my clients in all this too ”. According to Prato, “our medicine is excellent in the emergency phase, but much less in the treatment of chronic conditions. I mean that we focus on the symptoms, but we never go to see the causes. And, very often, the causes of a malaise lie in poor nutrition and lack of movement ”.

This is why Prato has decided to focus with great conviction on two “preventive” medicines which, above all, cost nothing: eat healthy and move in the open air. While traditional medicines cost, and they go to cure that symptom at that particular moment. I do not want to say that they are not needed, God forbid: but that we must get to prevent, that yes, because in many cases it can be done extensively “. Here then is that ‘Run, eat, love’ (reminiscent of that beautiful 2010 film with Julia Roberts, ‘Eat, pray, love’) was born as a community, also on social networks, where there are over seven hundred members, while participating in person are about seventy people. “See you every Tuesday and every Thursday at 7.45 pm in Piazza Mazzini in Chiavari. From there we leave for a nice ride in our city, running or walking fast. The beauty is that everything always happens in the presence of your doctor. I am the one who tells the patient what to do, but then I am also the first to do it, and this undoubtedly works and makes everything more credible. The results? There are indeed: people are physically better, they learn to eat correctly, they lose weight, they have less aches, they have also improved their mood “.

According to Prato there are “two pandemics of our time, which are sedentary lifestyle and junk food: if we start eliminating those, we will automatically be better off”. The doctor dispenses excellent advice and equally excellent practice: and here every participant in ‘Run, eat, love’ has his yellow bib, wears sports shoes and goes for his physical activity twice a week, “but there are also weekend excursions, such as those on Monte Penna ”. There are also dinners and other moments to be together, because being together is also the basis of people’s well-being.

All aspects that the lockdown has denied us and that we are gradually returning to revive. In those days, runners were singled out as the infectors. Now, however, they are back to what they are: the image of how you can live well, love yourself, feel good about yourself. Hippocrates was not mistaken.