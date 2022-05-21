The project that brought Adamari López together with José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez

Adamari López, 50 years old, is a famous Puerto Rican actress and presenter who rose to fame thanks to her participation in several soap operas. Currently, the beautiful driver is experiencing a great present personally and professionally. However, you may not remember that she participated in a project with the singer Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez.

After many years without being able to get on stage, El Puma Rodriguez he sang again after a while. The Venezuelan singer had had some health problems, but managed to recover and little by little he was planning his tour. In addition, he was repeatedly linked to an alleged unrecognized son, who bears an identical resemblance to the singer. However, it was Puma Rodríguez himself who was in charge of denying and confirming that he was the nephew of his brother.

The Puma Rodriguez. source file

As to Adamari Lopez, took a break from his busy schedule to visit Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts which includes a getaway to a water park and performances of SpongeBob SquarePants and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. At 50 years old, López remains very active and healthy since, since her separation from Toni Costa, she has been in charge of working on her body where she does physical exercise, yoga and follows a strict diet.

But, you may be wondering what is the relationship and the link between Adamari Lopez and the Puma Rodriguez. Since she was very young, the Puerto Rican actress entered the world of acting and very few knew it, but she shared the small screen with the Venezuelan singer. Both were part of a soap opera that was a success.

Adamari Lopez. Source Instagram @adamarilopez

Lopez Y Rodriguez They shared the telenovela ‘Cristina Bazán’ which was a complete success. At that time, the actress was only seven years old and she was taking her first steps in acting. A few years later, she Adamari participated in the strip ‘I know that I was lying’. Then, at the age of 12, she decided to temporarily withdraw from acting to dedicate herself to her studies.