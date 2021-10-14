News

the project with Katy Perry

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

“What’s your favorite song? And your color? “. It is thus, by addressing these questions to her followers, that the American singer Katy Perry announced on his Instagram profile the new collaboration with Behr Paint Company, one of the largest paint producers in Canada and America, e Spotify, giant of on-demand audio streaming.

It is about Music in Color by Behr: an original DIY (Do It Yourself) project designed to help customers select the colors with which to paint the walls of the house. Original because it is the music that guides the choice, unexpectedly. Indeed, the music of the heart.

How the platform works

“We wanted to create something completely new that would allow people to experiment the selection of shades drawing on the intrinsic connection between music, color and creativity“, has explained Jodi Allen, global chief marketing officer of Behr Paint Company.

And the result, with the collaboration of Katy Perry who helped to associate colors and songs, is a platform – interactive, free and linked to the Spotify catalog – in which, once the title of the your favorite song the shade of paint that reflects it is obtained in a few seconds.

Katy Perry for Behr Paint Company

What color is your song?

“Each song has a color”, reads the project website. A few examples? In The End of the Linkin Park matches a blue-green inspired by the coasts where you surf while Beautiful Day of the U2 to a dusty indigo which promotes relaxation. My Way by Frank Sinatra goes perfectly with an energetic shade of red-orange And The Isla Bonita of Madonna with a terracotta that evokes harmony.

Loading...
Advertisements

No doubt even for those who have in the heart and in the head The cure from Battiato: the most suitable shade is a blue sky sparkling and fresh, while for those who do not stop humming Sweet black from Fabrizio De André the ideal is a yellow, warm but not too bright, which refers to the sand.

To know what color your song is, or just to experiment a little, just go to Behrmusicincolor.com.

Katy Perry for Behr Paint Company

by Ilenia Carlesimo


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
683
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
554
News

Cinema, all films out in October
459
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
403
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
354
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
323
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
319
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
308
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
292
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top