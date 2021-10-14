the project with Katy Perry

“What’s your favorite song? And your color? “. It is thus, by addressing these questions to her followers, that the American singer Katy Perry announced on his Instagram profile the new collaboration with Behr Paint Company, one of the largest paint producers in Canada and America, e Spotify, giant of on-demand audio streaming.

It is about Music in Color by Behr: an original DIY (Do It Yourself) project designed to help customers select the colors with which to paint the walls of the house. Original because it is the music that guides the choice, unexpectedly. Indeed, the music of the heart.

How the platform works

“We wanted to create something completely new that would allow people to experiment the selection of shades drawing on the intrinsic connection between music, color and creativity“, has explained Jodi Allen, global chief marketing officer of Behr Paint Company.

And the result, with the collaboration of Katy Perry who helped to associate colors and songs, is a platform – interactive, free and linked to the Spotify catalog – in which, once the title of the your favorite song the shade of paint that reflects it is obtained in a few seconds.

What color is your song?

“Each song has a color”, reads the project website. A few examples? In The End of the Linkin Park matches a blue-green inspired by the coasts where you surf while Beautiful Day of the U2 to a dusty indigo which promotes relaxation. My Way by Frank Sinatra goes perfectly with an energetic shade of red-orange And The Isla Bonita of Madonna with a terracotta that evokes harmony.

No doubt even for those who have in the heart and in the head The cure from Battiato: the most suitable shade is a blue sky sparkling and fresh, while for those who do not stop humming Sweet black from Fabrizio De André the ideal is a yellow, warm but not too bright, which refers to the sand.

To know what color your song is, or just to experiment a little, just go to Behrmusicincolor.com.

by Ilenia Carlesimo