The projection of Alexis Vega’s family around his career outside of Chivas

The Alexis Vega’s destiny seems to be further and further from Guadalajara every daysince it is known by all that the soccer player from Mexico City dreams of trying his luck in European soccer and even his family already visualizes him in a club on the Old Continent.

The ‘Gru’ contract ends in December 2022; however, the Chivas board has not been able to convince him to reach an agreement to sign a renewal, where there have been multiple disagreements during the negotiations such as the requirement to give him facilities to leave in case of receiving an offer from European football, later the lock It was the economic aspect.

That is why Herd fans are desperate for news on the contract extension of the player with the number ’10’; however, it seems that this will not happen, since according to the journalist Ignacio ‘Fantasma’ Suárez, the striker’s family already sees him playing in the Netherlands: “He wants to go to Europe for at least a year. The family thinks that he’s going to go to PSV.”

The specialist also pointed out that the wish of Alexis and his family is to be able to fulfill that dream and play for at least a year at the highest level of world football, so this could be influencing the footballer’s refusal to stamp his signature in a new agreement with the red and white squad.

Why PSV?

A few weeks ago, a group of emissaries from the Netherlands as a whole came to Guadalajara to see the Clásico Tapatío at the invitation of the Flock board, since there are trade agreements between both institutions. On that occasion the representatives of the European club admitted that Vega has the level to play with the ‘Farmers’ team.

