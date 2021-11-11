the projects begin to multiply, the firepower increases – Nerd4.life

Two other projects of the Xbox Game Studios: Repent by Obsidian Entertainment, directed by Josh Sawyer and Project Midnight by Compulsion Games, the developer of We Happy Few of the Irrational school. In both cases the development was already known. That is, it was known that Obsidian had a fourth project in the pipeline, in addition to Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2 and Grounded, and it was known that Compulsion Games was developing something, partly because making video games is what software houses normally do. of the industry and a little because Phil Spencer had already talked about the game in the past.

In any case, having names and details always has a different effect, because it makes something otherwise intangible, almost ethereal, more concrete. In the sense: we all know that Media Molecule is developing a video game (to give an example), but as long as there are no ads or tips it is difficult to give it the right concreteness and place it in a wish list, even if only ideal.

In fact, from today it is easier to talk about Pentiment and Project Midnight, because we have names, even if only for processing, and we have more specific coordinates, which allow us to frame them better. You can also begin to gauge the strength of the upcoming Xbox Game Studios new wave of games, which grows wider with each passing day. 2021 was a year of confirmations and projects of transition, in the sense that many studios that are headed by Microsoft have launched their latest games born and contracted before the acquisitions. For example inXile concluded Wasteland 3, Obsidian The Outer Worlds, Double Fine Psychonauts 2, Arkane Deathloop and so on. Warning: they are Microsoft games in all respects, since it bought them, but the Redmond house has decided to honor all the agreements made by the various software houses before it acquired them, creating this queue of multi-platform releases, or even exclusive to the competition, which has reached the first years of the new generation.

Now, however, everything that is unveiled by Xbox Game Studios is not only exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem (by now it should be taken for granted and you could even avoid writing it), but it is also funded and approved directly by Microsoft, so it can be evaluated in as such. The presence of minor projects like Pentiment alongside larger productions like Avowed, to stay in the Obsidian house, is interesting, partly because it shows the philosophy pursued by Microsoft of leaving ample freedom to experiment with its studies, not forcing them into very specific tracks, partly because opens to a creativity close to the philosophy of independent developers, usually repressed in the triple A context. In short, it seems paradoxical to say it, but a title like Sawyer’s would hardly have received the green light from the Obsidian executives in case they had to make ends meet. Probably we are looking for the Grounded effect: a minor project, in any case of high quality, capable of affecting a more or less large niche of users. We will see what will come of it.

For the title of Compulsion the discourse is different, but from the first information we can still make some substantive considerations. We Happy Few, their previous game, was plagued by the need to please the lenders by inserting distorting elements into the game, only to give the mirage of infinite monetization possibilities. For Project Midnight we are talking about a pure single player narrative game, therefore more focused and, probably, devoid of certain economic constraints. This, too, could be an effect of Microsoft’s entry into the scene, which could have eliminated certain pitch obligations, leaving more freedom to the studio.

In short, this is also a way to multiply the offer, focusing on variety as well as on mega productions. This isn’t an increase in firepower in the traditional sense, but at least it’s proof that Microsoft wants to try different avenues to please Xbox fans by trying a more dynamic and creative approach. We will see if it is the right one and if the situation will always remain so.