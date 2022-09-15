the projects that Marvel presented

Image : Marvel Studios

The mutants and Fantastic four didn’t sneak into this Saturday’s D23 convention, but Kevin Feige had other things to say about the various projects that Marvel currently has in production. With the blackboard Phases 5 Y 6 still fresh in our heads Since San Diego Comic-Con, Feige has taken the liberty of opening the curtain a bit more.

After the images of Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverdirector Ryan Coogler joined Feige onstage to discuss iron heart. Dominque Thorne will play the lead character, Riri Williams, in Wakanda Forever before jumping into your own individual project. In addition to showing some footage of Riri in one of her armored suits, the footage also confirmed that Anthony Ramos will play Parker Robbins aka Hood.

Feige was later joined by Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors and Evangeline Lilly to discuss Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania. Rudd said the film will be “unlike anything you’ve seen from us.”

As for everything else…

Werewolf by Night

It will arrive on October 7 Werewolf by Nighta Halloween special starring Gael García Bernal and directed by film composer Michael Giacchino.

Secret Invasion

Secret Invasionwhich will bring back Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, showed the world his first trailer. This miniseries will premiere in 2023 and will have many, many Skrulls. The series will arrive just before Armor Warswhich will begin filming next year.

Loki: Season 2

Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino return once again to their role as D gods of the M you understand the well-known actor Jonathan Ke Quan t will also join the cast of the series .

Threw out

Actors echo rose on stage to announce that they had finished filming the first season, and we were able to see briefly to Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) sporting a bandage over his eye after being shot by Echo at the end of hawk eye. Along with the return of Alacqua Cox the cast of actors Is made up of Zahn McClarnon, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene.

Captain America: New World Order

Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) first solo film as Captain America will bring the return from Tim Blake Nelson to his role as L leader, as he did in 2008 in the movie of The incredible Hulk. Next to him will appear Carl Lumbly (Isiah Bradley/Captain America II) from Falcon & the Winter Soldier and Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres/falcon). In addition, Shira Haas will play the superheroine Israeli Saber. Feige also said that the film would have place at a time when L you Avengers are no more .

Thunderbolts

After being to announced at San Diego Comic-Con, finally the film’s main cast has been revealed Thunderbolts. Fortunately, they are characters that we already know, as Yelena Belova ( Florence Pugh) RedGuardian ( David Harbour) and Winter Soldier ( Sebastian Stan) .