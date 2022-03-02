The prolific and promising career of the actress

Fast forward to 2007, when Zoe Kravitz It was cataloged as a young promise, with a promising future and with great productions ahead. The actress that we met in no reservationswhen she was just a girl, she had a marked course, a course that now, in the middle of 2022, we can say that she has achieved everything (or almost everything) that the press, her fans and the critics have expected and visualized from her.

projects like Big Little Lies, or your most recent participation in the new version of batmanare just some titles that have made actress Zoe Kravitz has gone from being that young woman with a promising future, to really achieving it. She being one of the most recognized artists of her generation. But she still has a long way to go to continue surprising in Hollywood.











© Photo: Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz.





Who is Zoë Kravitz?

the actress is daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and the actress Lisa Bonet. Named by her parents as Zoe Isabella Kravitz has a ancestry full of talent and dedicated to the show. Although her father is world-renowned in the musical field and her mother in the world of acting, her family talent goes beyond both and she transcends even her paternal grandmother, the actress Roxie Rockerknown for the sitcom The Jeffersons.

Like any stereotype of the son of famous parents, the Californian’s childhood was marked by ups and downs. After her parents’ divorce in 1993, when Zoë was just 5 years old, she lived with her mother in Los Angeles, while at 11 she moved with her father to Miami. Later, after continuing her primary studies in Miami and Manhattan, the actress decided to study at the acting conservatory at the State University of New York. During years, suffered from anorexia and bulimiafrom his time in high school, until he was 24 years old.

How old is Zoë Kravitz?

Zoë Kravitz was born on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California on December 1, 1998. With 33 years and more than a decade in the world of cinema and entertainment is one of the young women to follow in any aspect that develops. In such a broad spectrum that with just a few years of spending the third decade of his life he can already boast within his filmography more than 31 movies and participation in 6 television series, in addition to 2 studio albums.

How did Zoë Kravitz start her career?

In full 2022, Zoe Kravitz She already has a 15-year career, however, if we go back to the beginning, we remember that the one who was still considered an ‘actress to watch’, debuted on the big screen at the age of 18 in the Scott Hincks film, no reservations. Accompanied by Catherine Zeta-Jones, Aaron Eckhart, Abigail Breslin and Patricia Clarkson, the young Zoë Kravitz she played Charlotte, which would boost her career to be considered for new projects like The Brave One or Assassination of a High School President.

What series and movies has Zoë Kravitz participated in?











© HBO Max

Kimi features a stellar performance from Zoë Kravitz.





After several appearances at the end of the first decade of the 2000s (adding to the previous titles such as Birds of America, The Greatest and Twelve) Zoe Kravitz got his big break with the series Californicationwhere she plays Pearl, and in the same 2011, she got her first introduction to major film productions in the X-Men saga, in the movie X-Men: first generation as Angel Salvadore, an issue that led to a vertiginous rise of the Californian in youth film franchises such as the saga Divergent 2014 with its sequels Insurgent and loyal of 2015 and 2016 respectively; and as Leta Lastrange in fantastic animals and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2016 and 2018.

By 2017, the actress would find her most outstanding production for television as Bonnie Carlson in Big Little Lies. While his most viral success would come by 2022, his participation in batman that brought her back to the role of cat womana character he voiced for The Lego Batman Movie in 2017. He also participated in the technological thriller, kimi.

Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman











© Courtesy Warner Bros.

Zoë Kravitz is the new Catwoman in The Batman.





If we talk about paper made to measure, we can say that the Selina Kyle (Catwoman)is perfect for Zoe Kravitz. In this attempt by DC to rejuvenate the bat antihero, after several failed or highly criticized attempts and divided opinions (let’s face it, Ben Affleck is not exactly the public’s favorite Batman), Matt Rives’ option was to give the leading role to two modern Hollywood favorites: Robert Pattinsonwho with films like The Lighthouse or Tenet has left his role as Edward Cullen far behind, already Zoe Kravitz who has shown the versatility and versatility to interpret the antiheroine for a second time, now not only in voice. Leaving us with two of our favorite heroes (or antiheroes) in a somewhat darker and more violent version of what we have commonly seen from the film adaptation of this milestone in comics.

What else does Zoë Kravitz do?











© Photo: Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz at the 2021 Met Gala wearing a Saint Laurent look.





The versatility of Zoë Kravitz It is not only on the screens and in acting. Although, it is true, we have recently seen her attached to a greater extent to this type of project, the actress has also stood out in the music industry. leading the lola wolf band, has two studio albums Calm Down, released in 2014 and Tenderness in 2020; as well as two EPs, 2015’s Lolawolf and 2015’s Everyfuckingday.

Outside the film and music world, Zoe Kravitz has also marked her time in the world of fashion and has been the face of campaigns for Calvin Klein, Balenciaga, Alexander Wang, Tiffany & Co. and Vera Wang.