The Prom, the new film by Ryan Murphy with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman

The Prom : tremble, tremble, the liberals are back. The new film by Ryan Murphy it is a tribute to everything that its author has always loved. But also a return to the origins. With Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Corden

In time for the holiday season, it’s available on Netflix from December 11, 2020 The Prom, the new film written and directed by Ryan Murphy, based on the Broadway show of the same name (2016, Tony Award nominated) and starring a cast that young Murphy would not have dared to imagine twenty years ago.

Dee Dee Allen (Academy Award® winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (James Corden, the mastermind behind Carpool Karaoke and host of the Late Late Show) are two Broadway stars grappling with a critical situation: their latest show, Eleanor!, is a hanging by a thread. The first review called it the new Hamilton (that’s right, the one released in July on Disney +, which marked the debut of one of the very young stars of The Prom, Ariana DeBose), but it’s just an illusion. During the celebrations at Sardi’s the other reviews arrive: a disaster. According to journalists, it was as good as it was, with the same money, “buy a rope to hang yourselfthe”.

In a world where stardom is grown on Twitter, there’s only one way to redeem yourself (and win another Tony®): become an activist. And it is Twitter that comes to their rescue, when news appears on Angie’s feed (Nicole Kidman, who has never been so irrelevant): in the high school of a small town in Indiana, the head of the parents-teachers association (Kerry Washington, that after Little Fires Everywhere continues his search for counter-current roles) has banned student Emma (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) from attending the prom with his girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose, Hamilton’s). Despite the backing of the principal (Keegan-Michael Key, in case the stars weren’t enough), the prom is in danger of being canceled.

In a jiffy, Dee Dee and Barry hit the road with Angie and Trent (Andrew Rannells, recently in The Boys in the Band), two other actors looking for a turning point (the first has been in the Chicago cast for twenty years and has never given her the role of Roxie Hart, the second is the star of an old sitcom who does not want to end up like James Van Der Beek). “We are the liberals of Broadway!”Shout the four knights of fine arts as they arrive in Edgewater, Indiana. The goal is to rehabilitate its public image, change the world “one lesbian at a time”And bring a little tolerance to the immense vastness of the American periphery.

Four years after its debut, The Prom (the musical) was in turn inspired by a news story that really happened: that of Constance McMillan, a young student from Fulton, Mississippi, who in 2010 was banned from attending the prom with her girlfriend. The incident generated enough scandal to earn a page on Wikipedia. Not only that: several celebrities showed their support, so much so that Ellen DeGeneres invited McMillan on her show to give her a scholarship worth $ 30,000.

The premise could not be more “Murphyana”, so much so that one would think that The Prom is nothing more than a more mature version (and with a more stellar cast) of Glee, the musical series that in 2009 consecrated Ryan Murphy as King Midas of TV (today famous for the tragedies that have affected many of its protagonists). Not to mention that, throughout the film, voices of a shadow in the east remind the audience that adult life is not so different from high school: despite the “agé” cast, in fact, The Prom has the roots of a teen drama, a genre dear to Murphy since the days of Popular, his first series (to be honest, in the organization of an alternative dance there is a very evident legacy of Kevin Williamson, of Dawson’s Creek and his “Anti-Prom”, season 3, episode 22).

That the new Ryan Murphy movie is nothing more than an old Ryan Murphy series? Homophobia and country yokels, bad cheerleaders who are actually good, coming out and coming of age, as well as a very questionable taste in dress (eyes bleed every time James Corden shows up with his pashminas and a hideous shoulder bag fluorescent green, among other things obviously empty). We are also in Indiana, which borders the Ohio of Glee.

Just like in any other Murphyana creature, the actors’ performances are just as important as the dolly moves – and both flips are required. On the other hand, Emma sings it too, with one of those shrill voices that the Broadway audience likes so much (it’s easy to imagine Lea Michele eating her hands, remembering her days as a star): “One thing you’ve taught me / Is how much people enjoy a show“.

Loading... Advertisements

Needless to say, it’s Meryl Streep who eats the scene. The others follow her humbly, with the exception of James Corden: if she hadn’t already accustomed us to her effeminate ways in years of good television, her portrayal of the over-the-top gay actor would be nothing short of offensive.

Nothing new on the musical front either. Difficult to stop at the first notes of It‘s Not About Me, which look like those of Alejandro by Lady Gaga. The climax of the film, The Night Belongs to You, it looks like a teenage version of Defying Gravity from Wicked, as well as also Dance With You makes the verse to For Good. The other great inspiration is Chicago, Rob Marshall’s musical starring Catherine Zeta Jones, Renée Zellweger and Richard Gere (winner of 6 Academy Awards®, perhaps the last musical in the traditional sense of the term): beyond Zazz, a declared tribute, in Love Thy Neighbor seems to recognize the rhythm of We Both Reached for the Gun. But all this is not Murphy’s fault: the songs are those of the original musical, except for two additions – Wear Your Crown And Simply Love – which you really didn’t feel the need for.

The Prom it gives the impression of being an exercise in form where everything is perfect, like a textbook. Everything is typical of Murphy: a confused carousel, where we talk too fast and one is confused by the explosions of glitter and bright colors, skilfully declined on the Pantone shades of 2016 (those Serenity And Rose Quartz that will never go out of fashion). In short, you don’t understand anything. It is no coincidence that his aesthetic has been described as the Expressionism of the entertainment world: flashy, exaggerated, sometimes even a little vulgar, but never aggressive or threatening. And always embroidered with good, very good intentions.

Trembling, suburban yokels: the intellectual class has taken the subway and is coming to save you from provincialism. In this sense, as The Guardian has suggested, The Prom it could be the first film of the Joe Biden era, the golden chariot in which liberals will arrive from the big city to bring inclusivity to the real world. The message of tolerance is sincere and does not fail to snatch a pleased smile from even the most “tall” spectators (those who think they do not need an education in civilization). In the end, young Emma is right: who doesn’t like a show?

Comment with Facebook