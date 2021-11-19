Business

The promise of Ferrovie dello Stato: "Wi-Fi connectivity also present on regional routes"

Improve Wi-Fi connectivity on high-speed lines e also introduce it on regional routes.

It is one of the speeches that the managing director of Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, Luigi Ferraris, presented during the informal hearing at the Transport Committee of the Chamber which was held today, November 18 (video here).

In particular, Ferraris announced that already “in the next year“The company plans to enhance wireless connectivity onboard high-speed routes.

Speaking of the Frecciarossa, Ferraris admitted that today “onboard connectivity has improved, but it’s still not what it should be“. Therefore, “one of the first interventions“will act for”have standard Wi-Fi quality so that you can work on board“.

Furthermore, Ferraris defined “important“bring Wi-Fi to regional routes, while underlining that it is a commitment, in this case, to the”long period“.

If we really want to increase the rail transport component, we need to invest not only in the physical infrastructure, but also in connectivity and on-board travel.“he added, with the intention of increasing the attractiveness of rail transport in terms of connectivity and therefore also of entertainment that can be enjoyed – without interruptions – by passengers on board.

To achieve these objectives, the intention of Ferrovie dello Stato, which will launch a fleet of 600 new trains at the regional level, is to lay the optical fiber on the route. “It will be one of the projects that we will present to strengthen connectivity in our country“Ferraris specified.

