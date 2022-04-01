the promise of the authors of The Ascent

They have just released their action RPG on PlayStation consoles.

It is a team made up of a dozen creatives and yet, as they have shown with their remarkable The Ascent, they are committed to creating spectacular video games with a finish more typical of the big studios. And this is a philosophy that Neon Giant intends to keep unchanged in their future projects as they told the team of 3DGames. Some clue?

We will continue to create bigger games than you might expect from a small team.Arcade BergWith the recent release of The Ascent on PlayStation consoles, this Swedish studio remains silent but does make a promise: “what you can expect from us is that we will continue creating games that are bigger than you might expect from a small, top-quality team,” says Neon Giant co-founder and creative director Arcade Berg. “We will always go for action as a spectacle and create worlds rich in detail, wherever they are.”

This last comment makes us wonder if they will repeat with the cyberpunk setting or if, on the contrary, they will bet on a different style. It is something that they keep secret for now. “I think that this is our DNA“. Currently they are already hiring new creatives “in multiple positions” with the aim of “growing slowly” since “it is very important for us to create the right team”.

We will always bet on action as a showArcade BergEven so, he adds, they want to keep their feet on the ground and are not going to grow more than necessary. “Even if we doubled in size we would still be a small team, especially considering what we do and intend to do.”

If you want to know more about the first video game from this independent studio, don’t hesitate to consult our analysis of The Ascent, a game of cyberpunk action with an isometric view that already conquered PC and Xbox console players last year, with new content plans that extend to 2022.

As a curiosity, to end the interview and taking into account that The Ascent is a game with a powerful multiplayer aspect, we wanted to know what other game brings the team together to enjoy their free time. And the answer was Halo Infinite: “it’s where you can see several of us playing at the same time,” Arcade Berg told us.

