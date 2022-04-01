The “proof” that Belinda has already erased her Christian Nodal tattoo

Fans claim that Belinda has already removed the tattoo in honor of Nodal Video: TikTok/@brencalderonn

It was a few days before Valentine’s Day was celebrated in 2022 when Belinda and Christian Nodal announced that their relationship had come to an end after almost a year and a half of mediatic romance in which, between family life, trips together and signs of love on social networks, they made us think that they would be for each other forever.

And it is that even the couple he got engaged in marriage with a millionaire ring in betweenso the fans of both artists were waiting for the day when the ‘Nodeli’, as they soon baptized the couple, would arrive at the altar.

The romance of the singers was such that very early in the relationship both were surprised when they had some designs tattooed on their bodies in relation to courtship. The one who looked the most risky was the Mexican regional singer, since he had several tattoos in honor of “Beli”.

Belinda showed off her boyfriend’s tattoo in honor of her

The singer of songs like Down here and We are no longer nor will we be He had the eyes of the actress and singer tattooed on his chestcovering a large part of his pectorals, in addition, the word Utopia was tattooed on his foreheadin honor of one of the singer’s albums.

Nodal also got a ‘Beli’ tattoo on the side of his right ear. However, after the breakup of the interpreters, Nodal gradually eliminated or covered the designs he made when he was Belinda’s boyfriend.

Instead of the look of the soap opera actress like adventures in time and Sidekicks to the rescuethe singer of ‘mariacheño’ now wears a skull with a plume, a design that has not been fully shown, but advances have already been leaked.

The symbols on a deck now cover where it used to read ‘Beli’ (Photo: Instagram/@rafaelvaldezart)

Also, the word ‘Beli’ was covered up and he now boasts four symbols from the poker game. After months of silence and among rumors that she is in full depression due to the breakup, Now it is Belinda who has given what to talk about her tattoos.

Belinda had tattooed a heart on her ankle years ago, and had made a promise to put the initials “of the love of her life” inside it, as he confessed to the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante in an interview.

In full relationship with Nodal, Belinda kept her promise and had “CN” tattooed, her then-boyfriend’s initials inside the heart figure she already had.

Belinda showed Gustavo Adolfo her ankle tattoo destined for the love of her life (Screenshot- Image)

Now, while some fans of the couple still have some hope of a reconciliation, it seems that neither Nodal nor the singer of silly nice girl consider this possibility, They assure that the artist erased the tattoo she made in honor of the one born in Caborca, Sonora.

Now that everyone is rebuilding their lives and continuing with their projects on their own, Belinda traveled to Spain to promote the series welcome to edenwhich will be broadcast soon through the Netflix platform.

And everything seems to indicate that the singer he does not want to keep any memory in his body of the relationship he had with the successful singer 10 years younger than her, because in one of her promotional events for the series, the also model He appeared with shoes that exposed his anklesin which according to her fans, the initials ‘CN’ of her ex-boyfriend can no longer be read.

When starting her romance with Nodal, Belinda had her initials tattooed inside the heart she already had Photo: Screenshot

In the video where Belinda is seen very happy in the company of her dog, during the promotional tour of the Spanish series, You can see Belinda’s heart tattoo, but not Nodal’s initials. Although it is not known for sure if Belinda changed her tattoo or covered the letters with makeup, the images went viral and were an indication that the singer “already turned the page” and closed the chapter of her romance. with Christian.

