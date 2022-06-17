The proof that Ben Affleck cut the wings of Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

June 16, 2022 12:53 p.m.

Anne of Arms Y Ben Affleck captured the attention of fans a little over two years ago when they began dating after meeting on the “Deep Water” recordings. But like most relationships in Hollywood, love was short-lived and now that they are not together, it was proven that he was the one who clipped her wings.

The passing love of Ben Affleck in his new movie

While they were together, the actress of Cuban descent tried by all means to make a place for herself in the difficult world of entertainment in the United States. And although she had roles in films like Manos de Piedra or La Gran Fuga, none gave her as much exposure as Blonde’s where he gives life to Marilyn Monroe.

Recently, the first images of Anne of Arms in the skin of the iconic American actress and immediately the fans on social networks made themselves felt with all kinds of comments. Some noted how her life has changed since she is no longer with Ben Affleckso the theory arose that it was he who did not let her advance.

How much does Ana de Armas earn?

According to the Celebrity Networth portal, the Cuban actress has a fortune estimated at 6 million dollars and he could get several million dollars for each leading role he does. And although the exact figure has not been released, it is believed that Netflix would invest a lot of money to turn Ben Affleck’s ex into the next Marilyn while the networks believe that ending him was the best he could do.

