The proof that Jennifer Aniston still does not overcome the deception of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fell in love while filming the movie “Mr and Mrs. Smith” in 2004, when the actor was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

Let’s remember that the “Friends” actress and Pitt were married from the year 200 to the year 2005. And although Jennifer has never spoken publicly about what she thinks of Jolie, there is proof that she has not yet gotten over the fact that her marriage has ended ” his fault”.

Apparently, since the whole romance between Pitt and Jolie happened, Aniston has refused to go to events where the actress is present, in addition to not following her on social networks.

Did Angelina and Jennifer know each other before?

Yes, apparently both actresses knew each other long before all this drama happened. In an interview several years ago, Jennifer recounted that she saw Angelina walk past the set of “Friends” one day and they greeted each other. After her, she re-introduced herself with Angelina on the set of the movie she recorded with her then-husband, obviously not knowing what her future would hold.

The couple married in 2014 and in 2016 they announced their separation. Brad entered a rehabilitation program for alcohol abuse and is now fighting with his ex-wife for custody of his children.

