the prophecy of an astrologer and a psychic, what awaits her next year

Meghan Markle she celebrated 40 years and an English astrologer and psychic did not miss the opportunity to predict what the Duchess of Sussex’s near future will be like.

Francesca Oddie, astrologer, claims that Meghan will reflect on the type of mother she wants to be, the birth of her daughter Lilibeth has transformed her and on the experience of raising her she could write a book.

Nicolas Aujula, a psychic who claims to have predicted Covid-19, said the Duchess of Sussex could heal the relationship with Prince William and Kate this year but believes the relationship with Prince Charles will always be tense and frosty.

Meghan Markle, in the astral chart shocks and revolutions

Based on Meghan’s birth chart, Oddie predicted that “the relationship with Harry will be even more tied to the profession. There may be some challenges, difficulties but together they will work a lot”.

“Coming up for Meghan, there are shocks, changes and revolutions this year but I think Meghan’s professional power will be monetized. Whatever it can accomplish, there will also be a philanthropic element.”

Meghan is a Lion and Oddie explains: “It is a sign that makes her dominant, super self-confident, in marriage it is she who wears pants”, and on this last aspect, no one has ever had doubts.

“Leo aims for independence, does not want restrictions, does not follow rules and always directs his own life. She leads, does not follow, does not accept no. It is a sign that makes her affectionate, caring, generous and wants to change the world”.

Meghan Markle in politics: the prediction of the psychic

Nicolas Aujula added: “Meghan will awaken awareness of the growing hunger in the world, support women’s rights, especially the education of girls.

“In the United States it will become more and more popular, it will forget Hollywood to win a place in history… In the coming years, the doors will be opened for her to the world of politics”.