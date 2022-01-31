the prophecy to Fox News ▷ “It will also include taxes, medical records and banking information”

The perspective is one of the bleakest ones, which could never have been imagined only a short time ago. A tile initially conceived with the aim of being used in a context of emergency for travel within the European borders it is later made compulsory for quite different purposes: to certify one’s own state of health with vaccination, recovery or a negative swab. A system oriented towards social control which, if it were to persist even outside the emergency boundaries, would give way to something quite different from the practices suited to the democratic West.

For some time, someone has already glimpsed behind the Green Pass, known in the rest of Europe with the name of “Eu digital Covid certificate”, shadows of social credits as in the Chinese model. And precisely for this reason, outside the Italian borders, where resistance was minimal and fruitless, there was a wave of protests to chase away the danger represented by the pass.

The cries of alarm about the project inherent in the green card, which so far has not crossed the Atlantic, are also coming from the United States. In an in-depth space on Fox News, the anchorman Tucker Carlson hosted the opinion of the Dutch philosopher Eva Vlaardingerbroek who outlined a scenario that is nothing short of worrying: “This won’t just be tied to your vaccination status. This will include taxes, medical records, banking information “.

