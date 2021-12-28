the proposal in ten points

Through a press release the Fiorentina he drew ten points to restore balance in the world of football.

The proposal

On its website, through an official note, the Fiorentina announced the proposal to try to find a balance between all the parties that govern the football sector.

Of this, the viola club communicates, the need is felt because: “The limit relating to the balance between all parts of the world of football has long since been passed. This is seen above all in the relationship between agents and players.

Only in 2019, according to the data collected by FIFA, on 7 billion spent on the market 700 million they went on commissions for agents“.

Fiorentina, Proposal, Commisso

This is the ten-point proposal drawn up by the purple club: