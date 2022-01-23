the proposal of a Russian company

Can you earn 180,000 euros without working? A Russian company offers the figure of 180 thousand euros (on the net there is also 200 thousand euros as a proposal) for give your image to a robot. Yes, you read that correctly. The company Promobot wants to distribute robots on a large scale capable of reproducing the voices and expressions of the people who have “lent” their image. In short, something totally different than what he proposed Elon Musk.

More than lend in the momentary sense of the term, the company’s request is a real one transfer of rights of his own image, which will serve as a basis for realistically recreating the face of a robot.

The requirements to be able to sell your image are few, you just need to have more than 25 years and have a friendly face. Putting aside the idea of ​​an inviting monetary sum, you have to ask yourself the dilemma about your image: what happens when you sell it and what are the times?

Promobot offers a profit of 180 thousand euros to give the face to a robot

The company Promobot it is not the latest when it comes to creating humanoid-looking robots. The experts who work on it have been able to create one of the most realistic skins made to date. This is capable of truthfully rendering more than 600 expressions face them.

Promobot, a star-up based in Perm, Russia, is a company that studies and creates robots, some with virtual faces, others with realistic skin. Under the skin, an iron skeleton is capable of convincingly reproducing facial expressions and neck movements. But not only. New models, those for which human faces are required as a basis for their design, are capable of play the voice of their original.

The offer to transfer the rights of one’s image for life, without time limits, is 180-200 thousand euros. For the co-founder Oleg Kivokurtsev the company’s next step is to build 10 humanoid robots every month to meet the needs of the near future.

Earn 180 thousand euros with your own image: the requirements and uses

There are those who find it disturbing and those who are a step towards the future, but in the end giving up the right of their image to robots what does it really mean? The question, although quite new in its realization, has also been posed in the past for the use we make of our image on social networks for free.

Let’s start with the requirements. The Promobot company is looking for kind faces, friendly and pleasant. Reassuring images that “they could replace humans in the office and even at home”The company said in a statement. So a beautiful face and then what? Must have more than 25 years to be able to give their image and lend themselves to the realization in 3D of their face and body, as well as creating about 100 hours of dialogue.

The law regarding the transfer of the rights of one’s own image, in the robotic field, it does not yet exist. The most similar thing we can rely on is that of the transfer of the image by a person known in the entertainment world. It defines itself right of economic exploitation of one’s image and takes place upon payment of a fee decided at the table.

The case behind Promobot is a tad different. Usually the transfer of the right of one’s image is temporary and can be severed over time; while Promobot does not foresee a time limit, also because it would be difficult and economically not convenient to recreate the entire robot from scratch.